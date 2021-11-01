Green pass to work in Europe: today Austria is starting, Germany and Romania are thinking about it

The Green pass at work is now compulsory in Austria. While the country is evaluating the possibility of launching a lockdown only for the unvaccinated, the Covid-19 Green Certification from November 1st will be necessary to show up at the workplace. And it will be obtained for reasons identical to the Italian one: anti Coronavirus vaccination, negative swab or recovery for no more than six months. Workers who are exempt are those who do not interact with others, such as truck drivers. The employer will have to carry out random checks and from 15 November those without one will have to wear a mask while working.

Germany and Romania

Meanwhile, tell today The sun 24 hours, two other European nations are considering making the Certificate mandatory to work. In Germany there is currently a requirement to present a certification to attend events or to go to bars and restaurants. But in most states, healthcare professionals working in contact with the public undergo regular testing. In Romania, however, the health pass is required to access public offices, some types of private companies, restaurants, museums, and cinemas. But the government is considering introducing the obligation for employees, particularly in the health sector. The text of the bill provides for penalties such as suspension and dismissal in case of non-possession of the pass. In the Netherlands, on the other hand, the government is evaluating the possibility of introducing restrictions on non-vaccinated subjects. At least for those in the health field. While work restrictions are being assessed for those who do not have a pass. The newspaper adds that a legal text is in force, on a temporary basis, according to which Covid certification is not required for those who work at places or events where the pass is required for access (for example hotels, restaurants , bar).

