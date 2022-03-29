Green pass, what changes from 1 April: where it will no longer be needed

Covid in Italy, a gradual relaxation of anti-covid measures and rules starting on Friday 1 April. With the end of the state of emergency (31 March), where will it be necessary to show the Super green pass? And where will the basic Green pass be enough? Given that the use of the mask (even surgical in some cases) remains mandatory until April 30, this is what changes for public offices, gyms and shops.

Public offices

From 1 April, the Green pass, neither the super nor the basic one, will no longer be necessary to access the bank, post office or public offices.

Shops

Same thing in shops and shopping centers, where green certification will no longer be needed. Both in shops and in public offices it will be enough to wear the surgical mask.

Bars and restaurants

To consume indoors, at the counter or sitting at the table, from 1 April in bars and restaurants it will be sufficient to show the basic Green pass (the one you get with a tampon and which lasts 48 hours). Basic green pass also required to access the canteens. Via the Green pass, even the basic one, instead, if you sit at the outdoor tables of bars and restaurants.

Hotel

From April no obligation to present the Green pass in hotels and other accommodation facilities.

Cinemas, theaters, concerts

To attend a show or see a film indoors, from 1 April until 30 of the same month it will still be mandatory to wear the Ffp2 and show the Super green pass (for healing or vaccination). On the other hand, the basic one is sufficient if the concert, film or show takes place outdoors.

The Super green pass is also required to go to the disco, where the surgical mask will be sufficient, to be removed while dancing. The discos will return to full capacity.

Swimming pools and gyms

Until April 30 to access swimming pools and gyms you still need to be in possession of the Super green pass.

Stadium and sports facilities

To go to the stadium you will need the basic Green pass. In sports facilities, in the case of indoor events, the Super green pass is still required. In the latter case, it is also necessary to wear the Ffp2 mask. From 1 April the capacity of stadiums and sports facilities returns to 100%, both indoors and outdoors.

Means of transport

As of April 1st, the Green pass will no longer be used to travel on public transport. Until the end of next month, however, it will not be possible to say goodbye to FFp2 masks to get on buses, trams and subways.

As for long-distance vehicles – trains, ships, airplanes – the basic Green pass will be required, with the obligation to wear the Ffp2.

Over 50: vaccine and work

Those over 50 will no longer have to have the so-called Green pass strengthened at work, but the basic Green pass will be sufficient until April 30, so there will no longer be suspension from work in the absence of a super Green pass. However, the vaccination obligation remains until 15 June. The suspension in the absence of Covid-19 vaccination will remain only for healthcare personnel, hospital workers and RSA workers. Only for them, and therefore no longer for school, security and law enforcement workers, is there an extension of the vaccine obligation to December 31st. For teachers as well as for police, defense and rescue workers public, local police, universities, the vaccination obligation remains until 15 June 2022.

Private parties

To celebrate weddings, graduations, birthdays, communions, all participants must have the Super green pass.