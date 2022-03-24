Green Pass, what changes in Italy from April 1st, let’s clarify »ILMETEO.it

Green Pass, what changes in Italy from April 1st.The new COVID decree changes the rules on the Green Pass: from next April 1stwith the end of the state of emergency, the Super Green Pass requirement will disappear for workers over 50 and for anyone using public transport. There vaccinationtherefore, it will no longer be indispensable e the basic certificate will sufficewhich can also be achieved with a molecular or rapid negative swab.

From 1 May, then, green certification will permanently disappear. It will therefore no longer be required in any of the places of public and social life.

The timetable for the end of the restrictions is therefore marked and appears faster than previously thought a few weeks ago. To impose acceleration it was the premier himself Mario Draghiwhich decided together with the heads of the government delegation and the experts of the Scientific Technical Committee.

For the workers over 50 the end of the Super Green Pass obligation at work is therefore approaching. This means they will no longer have to be vaccinated. However, the obligation will continue to apply, as also reported by the newspaper Republicuntil next March 31st. Without green certification, you risk a fine of between 600 and 1,500 euroswhich can also be replicated, with the maximum sanction that reaches today 3 thousand euros.

Attention, however, all over-50s who have not undergone any dose by next June 15, in Italy, can receive a automatic fine of 100 euros from the Revenue Agency. These sanctions, however, are very late due to bureaucratic problems and could also arrive in July.

In the end, from 1 May the Green Pass will be permanently abolished in the workplace and in all other places where it was required up to now (including trains and public transport). This it is worth it for the Super green certificationwhich is obtained with vaccination, both for the basic one, which can also be obtained with a negative swab.

It will not be necessary or vaccinated, nor do you have a tamponbut as mentioned it will remain theImmunization obligation for over 50s until June 15th.