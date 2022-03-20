Green Pass, what changes on March 31st?

The Covid-19 pandemic is now becoming only a distant memory. In fact, the Italian government has decided that it will stop any kind of restriction linked to the virus that had brought the whole world to its knees. What will happen now?

The Cabinetwhich we recall had recently met to approve a new law decreehe let us know “which introduces urgent provisions for overcoming the measures to combat the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, as a consequence of the cessation of the state of emergency“.

This is to say that we are returning to the normality, but in that case permanently. It will be a process which will surely take some time, not surprisingly yes will continue until the December 31st, however, it remains an excellent initiative all the same. But which ones Announcements will be made on the occasion of the fact that they will no longer exist limitations?

The new containment measures

First of all the Green Pass will slowly disappear, as will the quarantines precautionary about the COVID-19. In addition, the termination of the emergency powers of the Head of the Civil Protection and the figure of Special Commissionerreplaced by another special unit to complete the vaccination campaign and also to take any measures to contain the pandemic. From the January 1, 2023 onwards, all these tasks will be taken over by the Ministry of health.

Until the April 30 there will still beobligation to wear FFP2 masks indoors, such as means of transport oi entertainment venues for example. As for the work environments it will be necessary to wear the simple ones devices of protection of the respiratory tracttherefore it is no longer as restrictive as it was a time.

From the April 1, 2022 there will be no more colored maps of Italy. This means that the subdivision system to distinguish the regions according to the type of provisions adopted from the Government for the containment of the pandemic, which as we recall were distinguished in the area White, yellow, Orange And red. As of today, almost all regions are safe, apart from Sardinia which, recently, has shown a considerable increase in infections and which have led to the government to increase controls.

For the primary schooli educational services for childrenthe primary schoolsthose lower secondary schoolsthe second grade secondary schools and the vocational education and training system, know that up to 4 positive cases in the same section you can continue with the activities they continue in presence.

Who has more than 6 yearsin addition, he must wear FFP2 masks for 10 days from the last contact with a positive. After 5 days an antigen test must be carried out, to then certify thenegative outcome With the’self-certification. Pupils isolated due to Covid-19 will be able to attend the lessons in DaD, but to return to school they will have to prove that they have done a antigen test quick or molecular with negative result.