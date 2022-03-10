Green pass, what happens after March 31st? – Corriere.it

Of Monica Guerzoni and Fiorenza Sarzanini

The state of emergency ends on March 31st. For those over 50 in the office, the basic green pass may be sufficient

The state of emergency for the Covid 19 pandemic will not be extended and from 1 April it will be possible to stay in outdoor venues without a green pass. In view of the control room that will be convened next week the government confirms the advances on the “road map” announced by Prime Minister Mario Draghi on 23 February in Florence. Despite the data on the new infected are recovering, the line of Palazzo Chigi is to take into account the very high number of vaccinated people which has now reached 92% of the population. And then proceed with the openings in view of spring.

The state of emergency expires on March 31st. The last reopenings begin on the following day, precisely on 1 April. The other key date could be May 1st when the green pass requirement to enter the premises indoors will probably be eliminated. Reasonably, from 1 May there will be a further relaxation of the restrictive anti-covid measures, we will probably go to remove the green pass even indoors, declares Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa. The ongoing discussion within the government, there are still knots to be solved. Health Minister Roberto Speranza continues to recommend caution and graduality in easing the measures, but well before June 15 – the expiry date of the vaccination obligation for some categories of workers and for those over 50 – many restrictions will be removed.

Visits to the hospital From tomorrow, March 10, it will be possible to return to visit relatives in the hospital. You can stay 45 minutes in the wards, but you must be vaccinated with a triple dose.

State of emergency With the end of the state of emergency, the coordination of the vaccination campaign returns to the Ministry of Health which will be able to make use of civil protection.

Smart working ends and therefore companies will be able to start internal negotiations to possibly keep a part of work from home.

Masks indoors The masks indoors will remain for several weeks, even in schools. The order of Minister Speranza it expires on March 31 but will be extended. Instead, the obligation to wear the Ffp2 will be eliminated, probably also on public transport.

Bars and restaurants Outdoor restaurants and bars will be free to enter, therefore without the green pass, from 1 April.

From 1 May it is likely that the same measure will also be applied to indoor premises.

Sports activity All outdoor sports can also be practiced in clubs without the obligation to have a green pass at the entrance from April 1st.

For indoor sports, green certification will remain mandatory at least until June. Experts still recommend caution because these are places where the risk of contagion is highest.

The travels Caution on trains, ships and airplanes is considered essential in such a delicate phase towards the exit from the emergency, without penalizing the tourism industry. The discussion on the elimination of the green pass is open but at the moment it seems difficult that it can be removed quickly.

Discos, concerts predictable, to avoid mistakes made in the past, that in crowded indoor places – discos, fairs, events, concerts – the obligatory green pass will be maintained for several weeks.

The work of the “over 50” At Palazzo Chigi there are those who believe it is possible to proceed with a road map that will lead to loosening the prohibitions on going to work for those who are not vaccinated in a few weeks. According to Costa The obligation for over 50s could remain until June 15 allowing workers at an earlier date to return to the office with the basic green pass, which is issued with an antigenic pad valid for 48 hours or a molecular pad valid for 72 hours.