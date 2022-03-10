Green pass, where it will no longer be needed from 1 April: new decree on the way

Goodbye to the green pass? A definitive greeting to green certification, at least in the immediate future, is a hypothesis to be categorically excluded, but from next April 1st a new phase will begin. The pandemic has not yet been eradicated, but the Government intends to launch, starting from next month, a “staged” program with which to gradually ease the restrictive measures, always taking into account the trend of infections. But what will change in practice? What are the places and activities for which the green pass will no longer be needed?

Green pass, what changes from April 1st?

Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa explained it to the microphones of ‘Radio Anch’io’ on Rai Radio 1 ‘: “In the next few days the Government will issue a decree where a real time schedule will be established, certainly starting from 1 April a phase of relaxation of restrictive measures. Right from the start there will be situations where the green pass will not be necessary. For example, the open spaces, in bars and restaurants, from April it will no longer be necessary to request the green pass. And then we will arrive to a summer without restrictions “. “The obligation of the green pass for over 50s remains until June 15 – added Costa -. There is an evaluation that we are making, and on which I personally agree, is to transform the green before June 15. pass strengthened in basic green certificate, this would allow many citizens to go back to work obviously doing the swab “.

According to Costa, the government’s objective is to gradually remove the restrictive measures, but obviously we must always deal with the virus and with infections that, at the moment, remain high: “In Italy as in other European countries, Great Britain, Germany and Spain, there is an increase in infections. We have to monitor but they are manageable situations and the pressure on hospitals under control. The important goal is to complete the third dose, still 7 million ditalians without a booster dose “. Another hypothesis not to be overlooked is the appearance of new variants of Covid, a scenario that does not worry the Undersecretary of Health: “If new variants appear, they will have a minor impact because the percentage of vaccinated is high”.

Italy is therefore preparing to enter a new phase of the pandemic, with the hope that the virus will continue its downward path. “Two years ago the first lockdown, in an Italy powerless in the face of the arrival of Covid-19 in the country – recalled Costa – The decree of 9 March 2020 has upset our lives. Now, thanks to vaccines and citizens who for 2 years they have respected the restrictions and have significantly joined the vaccination campaign, the situation is very different. On March 31, the state of emergency will no longer be renewed and from there a new phase will begin, with a gradual relaxation of the restrictive measures with same gradualness with which we introduced them “.

source Today.it