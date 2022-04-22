Green pass will be suspended from 1 May. Where it will remain mandatory – Chronicle

Milan, 22 April 2022 – The countdown has started, in about ten days Italy will say goodbye (or goodbye) to Green pass. In fact, starting from May 1st, the obligation to present the green certification it will decay almost everywhere. The situation is different for the indoor masks, on which an ongoing debate has opened and a decision by the Ministry of Health is expected next week. The road map therefore remains the same as decided with the latest Covid decree launched by the government at the end of March, which provides for the gradual elimination of all restrictions against Coronavirus.

Covid, the new rules from 1 May: here’s what changes

“The criteria do not change: the Green pass in fact There is always, only that from the first of May it will no longer come required for any type of activity, and we trust and hope that it will no longer be needed. It is not that it disappearsit is simply no longer required and is no longer used “, explained the Undersecretary of Health of the Draghi government, Andrea Costa. Declarations confirming that the health pass will not be dismantled and indeed should be understood as a de facto measure with no expiry date. Looking at the summer, Costa added that it is necessary to “launch gods messages of trust and hope to citizens, and I believe that the conditions are in place for a summer without restrictions “, also in light of the fact that” after two years of rules and restrictions, especially after the Italians have been vaccinated, and have complied with all the indications of the government, it is right to give positive messages right now, and it is fair to say that the conditions are in place for a summer without any kind of restrictions “.

From May 1st, the Green pass will no longer be used to attend indoor gyms and swimming poolsparticipate in feste and ceremonies, conferences and congresses, enter discos and game rooms, going to the cinema and to the theater. But also in indoor bars and restaurants, hotels, exhibitions and fairs. No obligation for the face-to-face university courses and for competitions. After local transport, free access too on long-distance planes, ships, trains and buses. The pass will no longer be required either on the workplaces, public or private.

From 1 May the obligation to Reinforced green pass (what is obtained with the vaccination or following the infection) up to end of year for the world of sanitary work (doctors, nurses, health personnel) and also for that of Rsa. For those without provision, the suspension from work and salary will start until 31 December 2022. The Super green pass will also be required to visitors. There will be no obligation (as it is not currently foreseen) for inpatients and for those who go to health facilities for health reasons.