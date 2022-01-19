Green pass with do-it-yourself pads, Austria changes the rules

A do-it-yourself swab with a negative result in Austria will be enough to obtain the green pass and thus access workplaces and shops. The government announced today as fears grow that laboratories will be overwhelmed by the high number of swabs to be processed, which is destined to grow further with the spread of the omicron variant.

The news of the use of the self-test – faster but less reliable than ‘traditional’ swabs – follows the announcement by Chancellor Karl Nehammer, according to which about 30 thousand new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours, 80% more than to the number of infections reported the day before.

As part of the measures taken to curb the virus, the Austrian authorities have encouraged – and in the case of the unvaccinated, forced – people to undergo the PCR test to carry out activities such as shopping and work and to be sure they have not contracted the pcr. virus. But with the increase in cases, the country’s laboratories are unable to process all the required swabs in a tight time frame. Hence the decision to use self-tests as proof.

“The numbers of infections we have right now are putting a strain on our PCR testing system,” the chancellor said after a cabinet meeting. Apart from the Vienna area, in fact, all of Austria has experienced significant delays in the processing of tests in recent times.