Green Passes available on eMule, but the cause could be the end user

Green Pass available on eMule: it is an alarm that was relaunched at the beginning of the month by Dario Fadda’s Digital Insecurity, and which in recent days has had a new revival thanks to the anxiety from “Green Pass Bucato”.

To understand anxiety and possible developments, we need to do an analysis of the system as a whole. Starting from the basics

What is eMule?

eMule is a Peer2Peer sharing system, born from the ashes of eDonkey, in turn born from the ashes of Napster, and forerunner of Bittorrent.

Still used, in a simplified way, eMule is a system for downloading files on users’ computers, which uses a hybrid system. It can download the list of users from a server, or directly create it from the connected network (roughly like BitTorrent does, basically).

Compared to its ancestor eDonkey, eMule is based on a series of servers of free creation and on a Kadmilia network: this allowed it to survive its parent, who died in fact with the closure of the servers used.

Despite being a depopulated peer2peer compared to the more famous BitTorrent, eMule is still active, albeit with ten years old clients.

High security risks, regular vintage customers, rare and niche content.

Unlike BitTorrent in fact there is no need for a portal to download the “torrent file”, so it is easier to hide even abusive content from a first investigation.

Like the Green Passes.

Green Passes available on eMule, but the fault could lie with the user

How did the Green Pass get there?

We had a very short chat with Fadda, where we had a partial confirmation of our intuition, given by an adolescence without streaming services and BitTorrent.

Basically there are two types of Green Pass collations available on eMule around the Net.

The first is single dgc. *********. Pdf files. The PDF downloaded from the DGC portal. The second type includes RAR and ZIP files, compressed, with hundreds of files.

The former have a quick explanation: those who use eMule tend to leave the downloaded material in the Downloads folder or other folders used to download files.

The writer keeps it on his computer, but in a folder different from the Download one, and on a computer where he hasn’t used File Sharing services since his adolescence, his Green Passes and those of the less technologically accustomed members of the family, to laser print them as needed.

And in the Downloads folder the least loyal user keeps everything: files downloaded by Peer2Peer clients (eMule, BitTorrent…), but also files downloaded directly.

Therefore, it is enough for someone to look for DGC or Green Pass to find someone else’s Green Pass less loyal to the defense of their own Privacy.

And here we move on to the second: file collections of course they are generated with malice and the will to harm, according to us and Fadda with genuine malice.

Not that every possible scenario (including hackers) can be ruled out at the moment, but the most likely option is that discovered the presence of a large number of DGC and Green Pass files malicious users have decided to “stuff themselves” before they were removed to compile entire collections and re-share them.

You will remember what happened when someone on eMule realized that its contents had ended up shared on the Net: as soon as the holder of magazines or specialist publications asked for the removal, a “call to arms” was sent out among the users to continue to run the file.

The most likely explanation becomes this: individual PDFs have become collections by junk archivists who have become “hackers”.

After all, it’s a return to the origins of hacking: there was a time when the best way to get addresses and credit cards was to rummage through the garbage of the largest companies.

Future prospects?

It is right and sacrosanct that the Privacy Guarantor is interested: the risk of a Data Breach must be examined and studied, at least to exclude it.

Fadda told us about the possibility that the collections may come from dishonest users within the services that deal with the generation and creation of the Green Pass. This must be rightly examined, and hopefully the due reports to the Guarantor have occurred.



But it remains open and probable the possibility of collections made crumb by crumb from the download folders of the unsuspecting.

In the second case, the most effective solution is remove your Green Passes from the download folder, or other shared folders on Peer2Peer file sharing systems (we do not exclude surprises on other sharing programs).

Recall that using someone else’s Green Pass, as a well-known influencer discovered at his expense, it is not the definitive solution, and indeed opens up to greater problems when you find yourself with a Green Pass from others, but not the documents to be shown on request, especially if you end up getting stuck on your name and date of birth that are not yours.

In this case, would-be counterfeiters take this into account, and the fact that they are using it programs of ten years ago no longer updated. From would-be hackers to future hackers it becomes a very short step.

