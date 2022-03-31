Green passes blocked: after Sogei’s blackout for pharmacies, it is impossible to record the results of the swabs

The black out it started yesterday. Starting from 18 of the March 30 the Revenue Agency website has stopped working. No hacker attacks. Everything would start from a technical problem of Sogei, the General Computer Society controlled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance. Sogei not only deals with managing the Revenue Agency website but also other public administration services, especially with regard to Covid-19. Its website states that the company has worked on creating the Verification C19 app, maintaining the infrastructure behind the Immuni app and the services that support the vaccination campaign in Italy. Among all these projects there is also the platform that deals with the registration of antigen tests, those necessary to obtain the Green pass.

As confirmed in Open from the Federfarma press office, Sogei’s technical problem also involved this platform. In fact, at the moment it is not yet possible to register the results of the swabs for pharmacies: no Green pass for those who do not have the vaccine and no certificate of recovery for those who had tested positive for Coronavirus in recent days. At the moment it is not yet possible to know when Sogei’s services will resume at full capacity. In addition to the Revenue Agency and the platform for registering pads, the breakdown also involved the Collection Agency, the Customs and State Monopolies Agency, the State Property Agency and the State Accounting Office. At the origin of everything there would have been a voltage drop in the Areti Spa power grid. In some platforms it seems that in the last few hours the problem has been solved.

Read also: