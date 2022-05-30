Green raises passions | Daily Listin

Green fascinates and captivates, you just have to take a look at Instagram and the red carpets to discover that it is the color of fashion this season.

“Whoever dares to wear green is beautiful” says a Spanish saying. And that’s what Sharon Stone must have thought to step onto the Cannes red carpet in a Dolce&Gabbana dress with a strapless neckline, a fitted silhouette and a maxi skirt with a front slit.

A line followed by Tina Kunakey who shone with a prairie green model with a straight silhouette and matching cape for the Cannes red carpet.

Green was also the color chosen by the actress Isabelle Huppert who arrived in the French city with a transgressive neon green creation with glove-sleeves over leggings-boots that carried the Balenciaga signature.

In a lower tone, the German model Toni Garm appeared, who opted for an aquamarine green jacket suit with hundreds of embroidered colored crystals.

The same chromatic range was chosen by Nieves Álvarez who for the new edition of the festival chose a design with a deep neckline adorned with a crochet of pearls, crystals and tulle appliqués, signed by Elie Saab.

Women and men do not hesitate to dress in green like Viola Davis, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, Maluma or Pedro Almodóvar, among a long list of “celebrities” who dare to mix it with other shades such as white, black or beige.

But green also goes with pink, purple, vanilla, tangerine, and blue. The total “look” of this color is booming and “influencers” like the Italian Chiara Ferragni, Erika Boldrin or Giorgia Tordini do not hesitate to wear it or soften it with neutral tones.

JOY WHEN DRESSING. Identified with nature, it is elegant and sublime, brings light and radiates security as seen in the collections of Bottega, Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Prada or Dries van Noten.

Firms that propose green in all its variations, from olive to mint, passing through emerald, prairie, aqua or lime, tones that sneak into all the shop windows of the world, as well as in garments and accessories.

Green in its most vibrant variant becomes fluorine, a tone that has been installed in Queen Elizabeth II’s dressing room for many years.

The Queen of England, who will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee at the beginning of June, is a fan of intense and bright colors and green is one of her favorites because it is associated with prosperity and confidence.

“There is joy in dressing up and having fun and green offers that extra,” stylist Pepa Fernández explains to EFE, who assures that “this tone rises from its ashes and becomes the fetish and most desired color of summer.”

“Designers have surrendered to the monocolor green, although many of them mix it with gold or silver for more festive garments, designed for summer nights,” says Fernández.

If you want to show off green in all its essence, it is important to “do without patterns,” says Fernández, who proposes combining different shades of green to give a “more creative air to styling.”

With great capacity to grant inner calm, optimism and joy, green brings freshness, stability and resistance. Aware of the benefits of this tone, the great designers have resorted to it to recreate summer and evoke crystal clear waters, ice creams and relaxing walks in the mountains.

But green, in addition to being a fashionable color, is a trend that imposes the responsible consumption of fabrics that protect and preserve the environment.

The designs with an ecological soul by Stella McCartney, Moises Nieto, Adolfo Domínguez who work with organic cotton and alternative and environmentally friendly products are well known.

The poet Federico García Lorca already said it in the Romance Sonámbulo “Green I love you green / Green wind / Green branches”.