Green Sardinia: photovoltaic for Smeraldina and Argiolas

Green Sardinia: Acqua Smeraldina and Cantine Argiolas invest in photovoltaics to reduce consumption and the environmental impact of production.

Green Sardinia: 805 modules for the winery

The panels chosen are from LG Electronics. Argiolas, is one of the most famous wineries in Sardinia The bottling, winemaking and storage processes require the use of large amounts of energy. It was thus decided to replace the old photovoltaic system, which was producing approx 80% less of energy compared to a new one. They were installed 805 modules from 375WP of the series NeON H of LG for a total of 400Wp. The system was installed in August, so it is not yet possible to accurately quantify the benefits obtained in terms of energy savings. To date, however, the plant has produced 100% of energy for self-consumption with a savings of 35% on the bill. According to preliminary estimates, the plant will allow energy needs to be covered by approximately 35% in the months of maximum yield. The estimated annual yield is 1,470 kWh / kWp.

For Smeraldina, the annual yield is estimated at 1,370 kWh / kWp

The Acqua Smeraldina is instead a manufacturer of waters founded in 1985. Today it boasts a distribution on the main international markets such as Europe, USA, Saudi Arabia and China. The chosen plant consists of 950 modules photovoltaic systems of the LG NeON 2 Black series from 365WP for a total of 350 kWp. The plant, installed between March and May 2021, produces a self-consumption of 95% while the remaining 5% is fed into the network (mainly on Sundays) with a 25% reduction in the bill. The installed system also allows a coverage of the energy needs of about 35% in the months of maximum efficiency. The estimated annual yield is 1,370 kWh / kWp, taking into account that half of the plant has a non-optimal exposure.

