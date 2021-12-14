Business

Green Sardinia: photovoltaic for Smeraldina and Argiolas

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
0 42 2 minutes read

Green Sardinia: Acqua Smeraldina and Cantine Argiolas invest in photovoltaics to reduce consumption and the environmental impact of production.

Green Sardinia: 805 modules for the winery

Green SardiniaThe panels chosen are from LG Electronics. Argiolas, is one of the most famous wineries in Sardinia The bottling, winemaking and storage processes require the use of large amounts of energy. It was thus decided to replace the old photovoltaic system, which was producing approx 80% less of energy compared to a new one. They were installed 805 modules from 375WP of the series NeON H of LG for a total of 400Wp. The system was installed in August, so it is not yet possible to accurately quantify the benefits obtained in terms of energy savings. To date, however, the plant has produced 100% of energy for self-consumption with a savings of 35% on the bill. According to preliminary estimates, the plant will allow energy needs to be covered by approximately 35% in the months of maximum yield. The estimated annual yield is 1,470 kWh / kWp.

For Smeraldina, the annual yield is estimated at 1,370 kWh / kWp

Green SardiniaThe Acqua Smeraldina is instead a manufacturer of waters founded in 1985. Today it boasts a distribution on the main international markets such as Europe, USA, Saudi Arabia and China. The chosen plant consists of 950 modules photovoltaic systems of the LG NeON 2 Black series from 365WP for a total of 350 kWp. The plant, installed between March and May 2021, produces a self-consumption of 95% while the remaining 5% is fed into the network (mainly on Sundays) with a 25% reduction in the bill. The installed system also allows a coverage of the energy needs of about 35% in the months of maximum efficiency. The estimated annual yield is 1,370 kWh / kWp, taking into account that half of the plant has a non-optimal exposure.

Green Sardinia—- Do you want to be part of our community and stay informed at all times? Subscribe for free to our newsletter and our YouTube channel—

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
0 42 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

OECD, Italy’s GDP towards 6.3%, Omicron is a threat to the recovery – Economy

2 weeks ago

Pezzutti Group, three years of boom, turnover + 30%, 100 hires

4 weeks ago

Bonus “First home under 36”: here are the requirements and rules to take advantage of the discount – GUIDE

November 12, 2021

catastrophists, surrender. The whip of Formigoni – Libero Quotidiano

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button