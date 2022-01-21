Green taxonomy, EU experts unexpectedly reject the inclusion of nuclear and gas in the draft: they violate the principle of not harming environmental objectives

The fate of European nuclear power are not already written: in the draft of a document that will be sent to the European Commission, the EU experts who helped build the classification from the ‘sustainable’ energy sources they say ‘no’ to nuclear power in the new one Green taxonomy and explain that the gas it could come back only on condition of a radical abatement of emissions. An unexpected novelty after the EU Commission first included the energy of the atom and natural gas in the draft of the Green Taxonomy, then postponing the adoption of the delegated act, initially scheduled for January 12, precisely with the aim of allow more time for experts and Member States to analyze the text. If the positions of the latter, starting with the opposing Paris and Berlin, have not shifted one iota, the EU expert group prepares to reject the draft regulation establishing the conditions to which natural and nuclear gas can be considered ‘green’ activities and, therefore, financeable. Just a few days ago the latest statements on the subject by the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, according to which gas and nuclear are “Necessary for the transition”. Now Brussels is about to close the consultation on the regulation launched on 31 December last, while adoption is expected in the coming weeks. The time it will take for the EU Commission to examine the contributions received from countries and experts before making the final version of the proposed delegated act known.

The rejection of EU experts – According to the draft of the document prepared by the experts, reveals the Financial Times, the rejection of nuclear power it derives from the fact that despite having almost zero emissions, it does not respect the cardinal principle of “do not harm significantly” the objectives identified by the taxonomy. From the protection of water and marine resources, to the transition to a circular economy, from the prevention and control of pollution, to the protection and restoration of biodiversity and ecosystems. Furthermore, even if the gas emits less than coal, it cannot be considered a sustainable activity aligned with the objectives ofParis Agreement unless a more than substantial reduction in emissions, with a ceiling of 100 grams of CO2 equivalent per Kilowatt hour. The document therefore rejects the Commission’s proposal to consider them as sustainable gas power plants with an emission limit of 270g of CO2 equivalent per kWh or with annual emissions on average of 550kg of CO2e per kW or less over 20 years. The point now is to understand how much this document will succeed in modifying the proposal for a delegated act on taxonomy that the Commission intends to adopt and to which it has arrived after two years of discussions and several consultations, including public ones.

The positions of the countries – In the meantime, awaiting the meetings of these hours between the energy ministers of the member countries, convened in Amiens, in a public letter they reiterated their “no to nuclear power” also Austria, Denmark, Luxembourg And Spain. Germany had already done so through the words of the Social Democratic Chancellor Olaf Scholz: “The exit from nuclear power is right and we have chosen other paths, and we will push on renewable energies”. And if gas and nuclear power are not officially on the agenda of the Amiens summit, the ministers of the four countries opposed to nuclear power in Taxonomy are once again reiterating the concerns already expressed in recent months. For them, the regulation that establishes the necessary requirements for activities linked to the two energy sources so that they are considered useful for the energy transition “is a step backwards” and “sends a bad signal to the financial markets”, risking “to be rejected by investors” and to block the progress of clean technologies for decades, diverting the necessary investments to renewables.

The renewable node – An aspect not to be underestimated given that, according to the data Eurostat published in the last hours by the Commission, the France it is the only EU country not to have achieved the 2020 target for renewable sources set by directive 2009/28: the Union as a whole has reached 22% of final energy consumption satisfied by the RER, i.e. 2 percentage points above the target, even if some countries have used statistical transfers, that is the European cooperation instrument that allows for the exchange of virtual shares of clean energy. Sweden, Croatia And Bulgaria they went between seven and 11 percentage points above the target. Italy had to reach the target of 17% and is at 20.4%. France, on the other hand, which should have reached 23%, records a gap of 3.9 percentage points. Legambiente, Greenpeace, Kyoto club and WWF affirm that renewables would be the best solution to counter the expensive bills that are being talked about so much in these hours. But it is clear that this is not the path taken by Paris.