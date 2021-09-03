Green Zone: Is the film based on a true story?

Green Zone is the title of a 2010 film directed by Paul Greengrass and based on a true story, based on the book Imperial Life in the Emerald City by Rajiv Chandrasekaran.

Green Zone, a 2010 film directed by Paul Greengrass and written by Brian Helgeland, is based on a true story based on the book Imperial Life in the Emerald City by Rajiv Chandrasekaran, a Washington Post reporter. The pages of the volume document life inside the Green Zone in Baghdad during the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Matt Damon in a scene from The Green Zone

Chandrasekaran’s book examines the Iraqi occupation as a whole: from the interim coalition authority to the growing civil rebellion in post-American countries. One of the main reasons for the American invasion was the development and / or possession of Iraqi weapons of mass destruction under the leadership of Saddam Hussein and this aspect is essential to the plot of the film.

The title of the film refers to the Green Zone, also known as the Baghdad International Zone, which was formed after the US invasion of Iraq in 2003. The area in question was the government center of the Coalition Provisional Authority and in later it was also the center of governmental and international authorities in Iraq.

Close-up of Matt Damon from the action movie Green Zone

Matt Damon’s character Roy Miller is loosely based on Marshal Richard “Monty” Gonzalez, who also served as a film consultant on the Green Zone set. Gonzales, just like Miller, had been tasked with searching for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq in the aftermath of the invasion, weapons that did not exist and were never found.