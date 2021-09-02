Green Zone: plot, cast and the true story behind the film







Established as one of the new masters of action cinema, Paul Greengrass over the years he has distinguished himself for directing films The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum And Jason Bourne, but also United 93, Captain Phillips, 22 July And News from the world. Strong references to current affairs and particularly burning political issues can be found in each of his films. Another brilliant example of his cinema, where all these elements are combined, is Green Zone, released in theaters in 2010. The title’s Green Zone is a reference to that military territory in the center of the city of Baghdad, Iraq.

After finishing his work on the Jason Bourne character, Greengrass expressed a desire to create an adaptation of the book. Imperial Life in the Emerald City, from Rajiv Chandrasekaran. Translated into Italian with the title Green Zone: the dark side of the American empire in Baghdad, this comes as a harsh indictment of the US handling of the conflict in Iraq. For the director it was therefore an opportunity to give life to a new story perfectly consistent with his idea and his style of cinema. He then wrote the screenplay from the book Brian Helgeland, Oscar winner for LA Confidential.

Speaking of the film, Greengrass argued that this like Bourne’s films reflect widespread popular distrust of authorities and governments, guilty of deliberately lying and disappointing their citizens about the Iraq war. A story and reflections still extremely current today, contained in a film that is always good to rediscover. Before embarking on a vision, however, it will be useful to deepen some of its main curiosities. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot, to the cast of actors and to true story behind the film. Finally, the main streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog will also be listed.

Green Zone: the plot of the film

The events of the film take place starting from March 2003, when the regime of Saddam Hussein is overthrown and US troops occupy Iraq. The soldiers’ goal is now to track down weapons of mass destruction believed to be hidden in those territories. To take care of the mission is Roy Miller, while the journalist also arrives at the scene Lawrie Dayne to document everything. However, Miller soon realizes that the information given to him only turns out to be false. Frustrated by the situation, he therefore sets himself the goal of finding out what the true intentions of the American government are. To find the truth, however, he will have to interfere in particularly uncomfortable situations.

Green Zone: the cast of the film

Playing General Roy Miller is the actor Matt Damon, who previously collaborated with Greengrass on the Jason Bourne movies. Damon, however, was initially reluctant to participate in the film due to other commitments. Thanks to the guarantee that the shooting of Green Zone they would be finished in time to allow him to act in other films, he accepted the role. Damon then inquired a lot about the Iraqi conflict, in order to better understand the dynamics at play. Dissatisfied with the ending, he by mutual agreement with Greengrass obtained the opportunity to shoot an alternative one, judged to be more consistent with the rest of the story.

The actress Amy Ryan instead she plays foreign correspondent Lawrie Dayne. This character is inspired by the real journalist Judith Miller of the New York Times, known for its investigations into the conflict in Iraq. Greg Kinnear is Clark Poundstone, of the United States Department of Defense, while Brendan Gleeson is Martin Brown, CIA chief of the office in Baghdad. Jason Isaacs plays Major Brigs, while Yigal Naor, Israeli actor, plays the role of Iraqi general Al-Rawi. Finally, he also appears in the film Khalid Abdalla, as Iraqi war veteran Freddy. The actor was called by Greengrass for the role after the director was impressed with his performance in United 93. To prepare for the rook, Abdalla learned the Iraqi language.

Green Zone: the real story behind the film

As anticipated, the Green Zone present in the city of Baghdad is an area of ​​about 10 square kilometers and the center, at the time, of the provisional authority of the coalition. Today it is instead the place where the international presence in the Iraqi city is gathered. The areas outside the Green Zone are instead called Red Zones, thus indicating those unprotected territories. In this area the events written by Chandrasekaran take place, the result of his research and inquiries. In fact, his book, and the film to follow, retrace the real military operations whose objective was to identify weapons of mass destruction, whose existence in Baghdad had been among the reasons indicated in favor of the military invasion.

The characters played by Matt Damon and Amy Ryan are based on the real Army Chief Marshal Richard “Monty” Gonzales and on the journalist Judith Miller. The two, engaged in different ways in the search for the aforementioned weapons, came to identify other more concrete reasons for the US military presence in Iraq. Miller, in particular, came through her investigation to discover that the information about the presence of such weapons was false. In retracing these events, Greengrass’s film was accused of being anti-American, while the director declared this point of view incorrect. It is not the United States that is the subject of the accusation, but the actions of the men of the government.

Green Zone: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Thursday 2 September at 21:00 On the canal Iris.

