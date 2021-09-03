The film recommended tonight on TV: “Green Zone” Thursday 2 September 2021 at 9 pm on Iris (Canale 22)

Green Zone is a 2010 film directed by Paul Greengrass. The film, written by Brian Helgeland, is based on the book Imperial Life in the Emerald City (2006) by journalist Rajiv Chandrasekaran. He is portrayed by Matt Damon, Amy Ryan, Greg Kinnear and Brendan Gleeson.

The film was released on March 12, 2010 in the United States and was distributed starting April 9 in Italy.

On March 19, 2003. On the eve of the start of the new Iraq war, Saddam Hussein’s regime was overthrown, and the US military occupies the territory with a dual purpose: to find the weapons of mass destruction that made up the threat that motivated the military intervention, and to hunt down the exponents of the hegemonic power group just overthrown to thwart any possible attempt at restoration. Military Roy Miller (Matt Damon) commands a team that has the specific task of finding weapons of mass destruction, but after painstakingly reaching three different suspicious sites has not found anything yet. The intelligence service providing information regarding the sites his team is called to inspect is making far too many mistakes. Because? His superiors don’t ask too many questions and tell Miller to just obey and carry on with his task. CIA agent Brown, on the other hand, approaches Miller, realizing his despair, and tells him that he already knows that the next site indicated does not contain any weapons. Immediately after, a reporter from the Wall Street Journal, interested in the story, wants to know from Miller what they said with Brown. Lawrie Dayne is precisely the journalist who had previously spread the news of a mysterious informer, this “Magellan”, who allegedly provided the US government with guarantees on the presence of these famous weapons.

Miller, after discovering that Brown was right, and that is that there is nothing to look for even in the new site indicated, meets a local informant, nicknamed Freddy, thanks to whom he manages to break into a private house in which a meeting with leading exponents of the Ba’th party. Among those present was even General Al-Rawi, head of the Iraqi armed forces, who however manages to escape. As he is about to be told where to find the general, other soldiers arrive who snatch his prisoners and interrupt his research. However, having taken possession of a precious notebook, Miller goes to Brown and makes a pact with the CIA, surpassing his own military leaders and the United States government on which he depends. To track down Al-Rawi, Miller tries to recontact the prisoner he himself had captured. When he finds him, the man is dying but what he tells him is enough to understand that the elusive Magellan was just Al-Rawi. As Brown also verified, the general met with the representative of the Poundstone government in Jordan in February. Miller’s hypothesis is that Al-Rawi has revealed the absence of any kind of weapon of mass destruction, but Poundstone, also using the press, has instead made everyone think the opposite in order to attack Iraq, and now he must get to the general first to kill him and get rid of the traces of this very dirty game. This opens a hunt for Al-Rawi with the US government who wants to eliminate him and Brown, as an expert on Middle Eastern issues, who would like to come to terms with it. Indeed, in a decapitated country, on the verge of a civil war, it could be useful to reinforce the healthy part of the army in order to ensure a minimum of future stability. This is what Al-Rawi himself hoped they would propose but which, before Miller gets in touch with him, is thwarted by Poundstone’s timely intervention declaring the Iraqi army dissolved and illegal, so that it is impossible to enter into any negotiations. So for Miller the meeting with the general, despite his good intentions, is a total failure and, paradoxically, he is spared precisely because whoever was about to execute him is put on the run by the “other” US military. In the all-against-all chase that follows, Miller grabs Al-Rawi but just as he is about to bring him to safety, Freddy kills him, claiming an Iraqi priority over the fate of his country. Finally Miller, with a bad face, gives his report to Poundstone who does not like, and goes straight on his way, noting in the meantime that the premises on which the new Iraq is being born are anything but reassuring. Meanwhile, the good soldier, the same report sent it by e-mail to all the editors of the main US newspapers, so that the whole world knows.

Cast

Matt Damon plays Roy Miller, a U.S. Army chief warrant officer who helps a CIA agent search for weapons of mass destruction. Damon shot the film with the assurance that production would end on April 14, 2008 so that he could begin work on Steven Soderbergh’s film. The Informant! on April 15.

Amy Ryan plays Lawrie Dayne, a foreign correspondent for the Wall Street Journal which investigates the demands of the American government on the existence of weapons of mass destruction.

Greg Kinnear plays Clark Poundstone.

Nicoye Banks plays Perry.

Jason Isaacs plays Major Briggs, an American military officer.

Brendan Gleeson plays Martin Brown, the CIA chief of the Baghdad office.

Martin McDougall plays Mr. Sheen, the assistant to the chief of the CIA office in Baghdad.

Khalid Abdalla plays Freddie, an Iraqi who lost a leg in the war, manages to establish a relationship of trust with Roy Miller. Abdalla was approached for the role after impressing Greengrass with his performance in United 93. The actor prepared his role by learning the Iraqi Arabic dialect.

Antoni Corone plays a colonel.

Paul McIntosh plays a CIA agent.

Yigal Naor plays General Al-Rawi. Naor is an Israeli actor. In the miniseries Saddam House he played the Iraqi dictator.

Sean Huze plays US Army Sergeant Conway, a member of Roy Miller’s MET squad.

Robert Harrison O’Neil plays a television reporter.

Directed by Paul Greengrass.

With Matt Damon, Amy Ryan, Greg Kinnear and Brendan Gleeson

Source: WIKIPEDIA



