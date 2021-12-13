Greenfinch or Fast & Furious? The survey reveals what Italians are like in cars

Are Italian motorists more similar to Furio, the meticulous character of “Bianco, rosso e Verdone”, or to Dominic Toretto, protagonist of “Fast & Furious”? This is the singular question from which the Arexons survey started. The company specializing in car care products asked a sample of Italians what their approach to driving is, how they deal with travel and the most tense situations . To understand if Italy tends more towards the very precise character played by Carlo Verdone or the reckless Toretto, played by Vin Diesel: Furio or Fast & Furious?

Italians by car: Furio or Fast & Furious?

To find out, Arexons devised a survey who went to ask motorists how they deal with some typical situations on the road. The first question was about travel: how do Italians prepare themselves before facing a long journey by car? More than 6 out of 10 stated that they roughly control the route and travel times, while 23% rely completely, or almost entirely, on their intuition. Only the remaining 17% meticulously plan the trip, calculating the costs of fuel and toll booths in advance.

Once you have started driving, you often find yourself in tense situations with other drivers. The second question concerned precisely this aspect. In this case, 38% of respondents admitted that they frequently quarrel with other road users, while 47% respond only if provoked and 15% avoid any quarrel by also avoiding replying to insults and attacks. Italians “touchy” even when dealing with their passengers: 60% of surveyed motorists confessed to getting nervous with fellow travelers when it comes to managing directions, radios and parking, only to resolve peacefully. 23%, on the other hand, take a “command” position, while 19% calmly deal with passengers.

Vin Diesel beats Carlo Verdone

Arexons then pointed the magnifying glass at another primary aspect in the life of motorists is related to navigation: as many as 72% of respondents rely on GPS, 17% stop to ask passersby for information, while 11% rely only on their instincts and their sense of direction. Finally, an eye on refueling: only 22% of the Italians interviewed said to top up the tank before entering the reserve, while 47% go to the distributor only after the light comes on. The remaining 31%, on the other hand, admit to driving for a long time with a few liters of fuel available, with the risk of running out of water.

So, which of the two characters do Italian motorists resemble the most? The answer is that virtue lies somewhere in between: 57% of the interviewees have characteristics of both, without excesses on either side. 25% say they are fascinated by freedom and the unknown, just like Dominc Toretto, while just 18% feel better represented by the precise and provident Furio. Vin Diesel beats Carlo Verdone, at least on Italian roads.

