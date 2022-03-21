Greenlight for Dune prequel The Sisterhood on HBO Max

MADRID, 21 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

The Sisterhoodthe Serie dune prequel centered on the Bene Gesserit which will see the light on HBO Max, already has the green light. This was confirmed by Denis Villeneuve who assured that within the expansion plans of the franchise this project, like the film sequel, “keep going”

Speaking to Deadline, Villeneuve assures that, despite not following in detail every step of the production of the series with which the studio plans to expand the universe created by Frank Herbert, the project is still developing. “We’ll see what happens.” At the moment, everything follows its course and the series is progressingVilleneuve said.

Who also spoke about it was John Spaihts, the co-writer of Dune and The Brotherhood, since it decided to focus on developing the second installment of the film saga.

“This is going on and I can’t say much more about it. But this project is still alive and in force. I left it to work, not only in Dunes: Part 2if not to investigate other perspectives of the Dune universe, which we are still talking about and which, again, I cannot say much about,” he assured The Playlist in a recent interview in which, in addition, he confessed that the of Herbert, “it is a very wide world and full of opportunities to tell stories in any direction“.

Although at the moment, few details are known about the spin-off focused on the Bene Gesserit brotherhoodthe fiction will have Diane Ademu Johnresponsible for films like Bly Manor and thus replacing Dana Calvo in the HBO Max series.

The Sisterhood will center on the Bene Gesserit, an all-female organization that serves as a social, religious, and political force in the ‘Dune’ mythology.. An order that was formed like the rest of the ‘schools’ or organizations of the vast Dune universe such as the Mentats or the Spatial Guild after the Butlerian Jihadthe war against the thinking machines that enslaved humanity.

An organization whose components develop extraordinary faculties, including unusual perception and senses and the ability to control the will of others, and of which the character of Ferguson, the mother of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), is a very prominent member. It is unknown if Rebecca Ferguson, who played Lady Jessica in the feature film it will be present in some way in the series, although it is highly unlikely since the fiction will go back several generations to recount the origins of the Bene Gesserit.

Beyond this prequel, Villeneuve finds himself immersed in the second part Dune, whose script as advanced by the director is “almost finished” and that will start its filming this summer. A sequel that will incorporate a fundamental character for the saga, Princess Irulan Corrino, who will be played by Florence Pugh.

Dune, which has ten nominations at the next Oscar galagrossed more than 400 million despite being released simultaneously on streaming and in theaters in the United States.