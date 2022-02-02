Greenpass and swab results officially arrive on Apple Wallet and health. It serves iOS 15.4, currently in beta

Like it and not, the vaccination certificate for Covid19 and the results of any swabs have become part of our daily life. We have to show them when we go to the restaurant or post office, but we also have to upload them to some platforms that want to know if we are vaccinated and if we can therefore activate certain services. Think for example of flights, gym passes and many other areas where today a copy of the green pass is digitally requested.

Until now the green pass, for the apps that required it, had to be uploaded in digital form, some apps ask for a PDF, others a screen, without a precise logic and without all the security and privacy criteria which should be there when sharing such a document.





Furthermore, all those who wanted to keep the green pass on Apple Wallet had to use third-party systems, such as the excellent (and safe) platform created by the German student Marvin Sextro.





Apple had added in iOS 15 the management of the results of swabs and vaccinated certificates directly within the operating system, but this did not work for certificates generated with European specifications, therefore also for the Italian green pass. As of iOS 15.4, currently in public beta, our certificate can also be managed internally by iOS.





What changes for users? Those who install iOS 15.4 on their smartphone will be able to upload their vaccination certificate or any swab results in the Health app data. It can be done using the iPhone camera, or by opening a PDF and selecting the QR Code: the iPhone will recognize the certificate and this will be added, saved, stored and protected.





The Health app will verify that the data has been signed, that the certificate is not counterfeit, it can share it with apps that will ask for access to this data if the user gives permission.

It may seem like a trivial thing, but with this solution the applications of the gym, of the airline companies, of the restaurants and every app that today asks to send a PDF will be able to receive only the few data needed to verify that the certificate is valid and has not been counterfeited.

The certificate, and the precious QR Code with the information associated with it, will therefore not be transferred to the app and will remain safe inside the iPhone. Neither Apple nor third party developers will therefore have a copy of the certificatea copy that today we are forced to upload via a screen or a file.

The user can also decide to generate a card within Apple Wallet with the certificate data: this card, visible only and exclusively with the phone unlocked, can be used to show the QR code at the restaurant or bar.

The card that rests on the Smart Health system, and will be automatically shared on both the iPhone and the Apple Watch, where the QR Code will be displayed in full screen and with the right brightness to make it readable by the recognition systems.