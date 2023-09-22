Greenpeace Argentina UN Ocean Treaty opens for signature by countries

Photo: Martin Katz/Greenpeace

Six months after its approval, Dozens of governments are signing the UN Oceans Treaty during the General Assembly in New York this week. For it to enter into force, 60 countries must ratify the treaty in their parliaments. More than 60 signatures at the United Nations will send a strong signal of continued ambition and multilateral cooperation. Greenpeace has urged governments to ratify the treaty before the UN Ocean Conference in Nice in 2025.

Actress Jane Fonda and members of Greepies at the United Nations

“We invite governments to sign the Oceans Treaty. It sends a powerful signal to the world that Following the historic treaty agreement in March, governments will maintain momentum towards protecting 30% of the oceans by 2030. “Although this signing is a purely symbolic moment, politicians must now bring the treaty home and ensure it is ratified in record time.”said Mads Christensen, executive director of Greenpeace International. ,We have less than seven years to protect 30% of the oceans, there is no time to waste. “The race to ratify continues and we urge countries to be ambitious, ratify the treaty and ensure it comes into force in 2025.”

marine sanctuary, Free from all destructive activities, they are the fundamental solution to the marine crisis. Less than 1% of high sea area is adequately protectedGovernments must therefore act quickly to utilize the treaty and begin providing security at sea.

Norway is expected to be one of the first countries to sign the global oceans treaty. But also, The Norwegian government has proposed opening up a vast area in the Arctic for deep sea mining., Cyclists hold a bicycle protest following the route of the Prime Minister of Norway from New York to the United Nations General Assembly, and they had billboards reading “Norway Stops Deep Sea Mining”. (1)

Greenpeace has also launched a new petition calling on governments to quickly ratify the Ocean Treaty to create new ocean sanctuaries. At the same time, The organization teamed up with Jane Fonda, Camila Cabello and Simon Pegg to produce an animated short based on the journey of three sea creatures. As they escape the dangers described in the report to find marine sanctuaries.

Greenpeace published the report last week “30×30: From the Global Ocean Treaty to security on the high seas” In which the political process for obtaining security has been determined. The report explores how cumulative pressure on the high seas is increasing and quantifies for the first time increasing fishing activity in areas marked for protection using data from Global Fishing Watch. Executive summary in Spanish here.