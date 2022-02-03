Greenpeace: “One hundred thousand ghost flights in Europe: they pollute 1.4 million cars”

Not only do they pollute a lot, but they are also useless. They are airplanes that cross the European skies empty or almost empty to allow airlines to keep take-off and landing slots at airports: according to Greenpeace they cause enormous environmental damage, equivalent to that caused by annual emissions from over 1.4 million vehicles. The environmental organization has made an estimate: these trips to the Old Continent would be more than 100 thousand. It is difficult to say precisely which companies are leaving more planes without passengers: the companies do not communicate this number. However, Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr explained that the company could be forced to operate around 18,000 ghost flights in these months so as not to risk losing their departure and arrival times.

According to European law, in fact, under normal circumstances if at least 80% of the expected connections are not made, the defaulting company can lose the unused slots, which must then be reassigned. Because of pandemic of Covid-19, which cut down air traffic with serious economic repercussions on the sector, the European Commission had decided to lower this threshold to 50% of flights: from next March to October, it will increase again to 64%.

“In the face of the climate crisis, ghost flights – and any other unnecessary flight in the presence of ecological alternatives – they should be banned“, he tells us by email Herwig Schuster, spokesperson for Greenpeace EU Mobility for All campaign, stressing that “theEU must eliminate this rule of ‘use-it-or-lose-it’, which encourages ghost flights, and should replace it with a system that minimizes emissions“.

Furthermore, Greenpeace also calls on the EU to ban short-haul flights when there is an alternative rail connection no longer than six hours.

The major airlines have asked for suspension of the application of this European rule. The difficulties of the market, also considering the negative effects of the Omicron variant on travel demand, prompted companies to cut flights: only Lufthansa plans to cancel 33,000 between January and March 2022. Air France KLM has asked for flexibility in applying the rules of force majeure (i.e. when the reasons given by operators for the non-use of slots can be considered justified), as the development of the pandemic and travel restrictions threaten the recovery of the sector.

However two weeks ago, a fshareholder of the EU Commission he stressed that the European rule did not cause problems for airlines nor is there evidence of operators flying empty planes due to the legislation. The spokesperson for the Commission Stefan De Keersmaecker told the press that in the current winter season air traffic had reached 73-78% in 2019 according to Eurocontrol data, and that an annual air traffic equal to 88% of that of 2019 is expected for 2022.

IS in agreement with the position of Brussels, the association representing the airports of the Old Continent, Aci Europe. According to the body, the EU rules on the thresholds for the use of slots meet the needs of airlines caused by the pandemic, and therefore there is no tenable reason for phantom flights.

“Airlines, airports and many other realities are facing the economic difficulties caused by travel restrictions resulting from the health emergency. However, in addition to the fact that the EU commission has lowered the threshold for the use of slots from 80 to 50% in the period winter, was also introduced another specific measure“They explain to us over the phone. This is the” Justified Non-Use of Slots “: once the application is requested from the slot coordinator, airlines will be able to use their slots at airports even for less than 50% of the time. designed to address the consequences of the crisis caused by Covid-19, which concerns not only travel bans, but also movement restrictions, quarantines or isolation measures that negatively affect the possibility of traveling or the request for travel on specific routes.

According to ACI Europe, Greenpeace’s estimates are hypothetical, and airlines have been given flexibility to deal with the difficult economic situation. And even if the market has not yet recovered, the expectation of a better summer season would make the use of ghost flights even more unjustified. As the same data collected by the association of European airports shows, passenger traffic in 2021 grew by 37% compared to 2020: however, it is still 59% below the pre-pandemic level.

Don’t forget that the environmental issue is intertwined with the dynamics of competition between historical carriers and low cost airlines. In fact, he also intervened on the subject Ryanair that asked the EU Commission to ignore Lufthansa’s claims about phantom flights. The CEO of the Dublin-based company Michael O’Leary said the German group “cried crocodile tears”, because more than the environmental problem, it is interested in protecting its slots: “The slots are the means by which it blocks competition and limits the choice in large hubs such as Frankfurt, Brussels Zaventem and Vienna “.

Greenpeace’s analysis

In its study, the environmental association considered a Boeing 747-400 with about 200 seats and an average flight distance of about 900 km to calculate the polluting emissions of ghost flights, which is underestimated. Although Lufthansa has not specified the destinations of these trips and the means used, considering an estimated 20 tons of CO emissions 2 per link, the German group’s phantom flights alone would cause climate damage equal to 360,000 tons of CO 2 .

“The numbers of the other companies are not known – we are told by Greenpeace -. Based on the numbers of Lufthansa, we estimate that the share of phantom flights is similar across the aviation sector and proportional to the market share of the airlines“.

The German company’s market share in Europe is 17%, explains the environmental association: therefore the total number of ghost flights on the continent could be slightly over 100,000. A value that would translate into damage to the environment equivalent to 2.1 million tons of CO 2 .

“Even if the EU lowered the threshold from 80 to 50% during the pandemic, this was not enough to prevent the planes from traveling empty or semi-empty”, they explain, recalling that for the summer season that begins in March the slot usage threshold will rise to 64%.