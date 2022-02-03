Greenwood also suspended on FIFA 22, but the card is already worth gold online

The Greenwood case has the foreseeable repercussions on FIFA, where he is suspended from the United squad but becomes a rare commodity in FUT mode.

Mason Greenwood was removed from Manchester United’s squad on FIFA 22 following allegations of rape and assault on his girlfriend, which led to his arrest. The player had already been suspended by the English club until the serious accusations made against him on Sunday are shed. As a result, EA Sports – partner of the Premier League – has acted accordingly on the playable squad in the last chapter of the long-running series, even if the prices of its online card have already skyrocketed.

Greenwood suspended also on FIFA –

Users can still select and deploy Greenwood if they are not connected to the network, since updating the roses it only concerns the online component of the game. However, anyone with a console or PC connected to the internet and EA servers will notice that the regularly updated squad no longer includes the British striker. If that goes for friendlies and Career, as VGC reports, Greenwood is still selectable in FIFA Ultimate Team, EA’s card-based mode.

Skyrocketing FUT Value –

His card is selling for between 5,000 and 10,000 FUT Credits, a much higher value to the regular one. Probably, this is a community reaction to the predictable rarity of the card once EA Sports takes steps to make it disappear from the market. Something similar had already happened in the Mendy affair, the Manchester City winger suspended and on trial on charges of rape and assault by several English women. For the moment, EA has not yet taken an official position, adopted an approach anchored to that of Manchester United and that is “suspending” the player in view of the judicial clarifications of the case.