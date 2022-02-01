Greenwood in jail for assaulting his girlfriend, was suspended from Manchester

Mason Greenwood is in trouble and in jail after raping his young girlfriend. The attacker spent the night in a police cell after being accused of domestic violence by his partner. Investigators from Greater Manchester police were seen outside the footballer’s home yesterday.

The club has already made it known that it is aware of the situation, condemning all types of violence but not releasing further comments until the facts are established. The player has been suspended from Manchester United indefinitely.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester police said: “An investigation has been launched and we can confirm that a man in his 20s has been arrested on charges of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning.”

All the news on the transfer market and on Napoli