Greet Alexa and Alexa gives you a gift

Today is Alexa’s birthday: three years ago it made its debut in Italy and in three years it conquered the country by multiplying the Amazon Echos present in homes. But today is a special birthday which you should attend, because the party is his, but the gift is for you.

Greet Alexa

“Alexa, happy birthday!“. Nothing else is needed. After all, this is how you do it, out of good manners, when you are invited to a party. In response, Amazon will gift you with 4 months free of Amazon Music Unlimited, thus allowing you to listen to all the music you want until the beginning of 2022. To your taste, of course: so far Alexa users have requested above all “Malibu“Of Sangiovanni and”Baby Shark“, But we are sure that you will be able to listen to music even in the absence of children and grandchildren nearby.

Alexa can be used to play games, dance, listen to news, set timers and alarms, make video calls, recommend recipes, play podcasts, and more. This eclecticism has made it the ideal companion in the home environment and with the arrival of Black Friday it is easy to imagine that there will be many more Echoes that will enter the homes of Italians.

Today is the day of the celebrations and the gift is available: you just have to say “Alexa, happy birthday!”And subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited later. The offer is valid only and exclusively for this day of November 6, the third anniversary of Alexa’s debut in our country.