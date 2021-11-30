“Greeting Grazia was like mourning”

“I read all the messages that come to me. The only thing I feel like saying is that many thought that Levante Grace became a woman of power, who became part of the criminal organization “. Instead that system – he tells us Claudia Tranchese, the actress who played her, – he was close to his character, so much so that he wanted to distance himself from that world. Crystal clear talent has become very popular for the role of Gomorrah 4 And 5. A few hours after the fourth episode aired on Sky and Now Tv, tells us the background of that farewell that sees the interpreter abandon the role of Grazia Levante. The character he has given her a face, a soul to in the last two seasons.

“Her ambition was not to become a boss, but a free person “, Claudia explains in the exclusive interview granted to us at VelvetMAG, in which it “drags” us into the deep abyss of Grace. What he left her Gomorrah and what made her a genuine professional are aspects that she reveals to us in the chat. Claudia, who had never interpreted death on a set, in the last scene played in Sky series, explains that he followed his instinct, and Marco D’Amore, director and actor in the role of Ciro who, before the great farewell, advised her: “Listen to you”. They worked a lot together on Grace’s repressed emotions. D’amore did nothing but bring the actress to listen to the work they had done in recent years and that everything would have been one natural process.

Exclusive interview with Claudia Tranchese, Grazia Levante in Gomorrah

I would start by quoting a phrase from you written in a recent post on Instagram: “One chance. Sometimes we believe we have no way out, we accept and settle into the uncomfortable position of the wrong choice. We sit so well that we are convinced that this is the right place, that we could not stay anywhere else. Other times, however, we only make us believe “. This sentence focuses on Grazia, the woman you play in Gomorrah. But Claudia, on the other hand, has she ever found herself in an awkward position in was she convinced that this was the right place?

I have to do one premise. I always knew what I wanted to do and where I wanted to go. And perhaps also for this reason that in mine private life I have always held tight to all those people who gave me the strength to believe in it and at the same time pushed away opportunities that could make me feel in danger. This consistency led me to focus on what I was doing.

Have I ever felt in the wrong position? Instinctively I would like to tell you in the years of training at the University. There was a moment when I wondered: “Isn’t it that I took too much time away from my passion?”. I was very frightened by the idea of ​​being too far behind for a possible debut in this world. Now, however, I am pleased to tell you that I have understood how much everything I have done has served me to expand my personal baggage from which I easily draw some emotional material in the construction of personages that I am lucky enough to interpret. I realize how much I need what I have lived. I became a freelance journalist. I’ve been doing dance for 10 years. There was a time when I was convinced that I wanted to write. Then I said to myself: “But I want to be an actress“. In the light of mine 32 years old, I realize only today that I have not wasted time. I needed to go through those stages to then get to embark on my path.

Who was Grazia Levante in the fifth season of Gomorrah?

We left Grazia at a dramatic moment in her life. She, the only survivor of a ferocious attack, where he sees his parents die in front of his eyes and his brother disappear. The first thing he asks the commissioner is to know what happened to the person who will then represent his biggest loss. By losing him, it’s like she’s lost hope of being what she always wanted. We find it in Gomorrah 5 live in particular circumstances because, as we have seen, she was put in front of some choices. The first was the one in which the commissioner is in front of him and decides to do not report. In the following episodes here, we saw Grace in front of yet another choice, in this act it was interesting to note the difference between her and her brothers.

Greeting Grazia was a lot ugly. It was at night and it was very cold. We were in the open countryside on the outskirts of Naples. I, I remember that I was shaking like a leaf. The next day I was in my room in the dark crying. Exactly like a mourning.

In the series, besides your role, which other characters fascinate you?

That of Patrizia (interpreted by Cristiana Dell’Anna, ed), has always fascinated me a lot. Why, it has experienced growth. By relying only on its strength it has made room for itself in a system not always inclusive of women. I am fascinated by why she, who is far from that context, eventually ends up being incorporated. It gets carried away until it becomes a clan leader. So, yes, it hits me the attraction to evil. How much it can be powerful enough to pull it in and make her become more ruthless than a man.

Of Ciro (played by Marco D’Amore, ed), I have always been fascinated by what we did not see. I’ve always seen him as a character a lot complex. As if a part of him forced him to be that stuff, but there was a smaller underneath instead. Probably not so strong that maybe it recalled that profile of him child, who has suffered is that he had no way to rebel. Growing up he realized that the only way to be in the world was to take back what had been taken from him to realize, perhaps, that this was the wrong path.

Salvatore Esposito (Genny Savastano in the series) did it recently. What was it like for you to “hang up” your character one last time and say hello to him forever?

Has been devastating. There are no small roles. And Grazia, who is certainly a minor character if we think of the great narrative of Ciro and Genny, still had an entity, so strong, that it goes beyond the choice of how many shots are made of her. Grace has always had few opportunities to express themselves, because woman in a patriarchal system. Therefore, being able to present a character who said little in words and said more with his eyes was only possible through a process of repression. Create And set up those feelings and then repress them, playing with subtraction. However, I kept everything I took away with care and protected it. And it was detach myself from all this that was difficult for me. Greet, perceive, imagine.

What do you think of the cover of Rolling Stone – the Our ending, where the two protagonists of Gomorrah in a passionate kiss?

How wonderful! Finally, how nice it is to show what people don’t expect. It made me smile, because I have always experienced friendship as a form of love. In my life, my friends are my partners. I think that in friendship it is worth what it is in love, the so-called loyalty rules. And for me I mean this, that cover it means a lot. That kiss it means so many things. That’love and thathate between two people who cannot break away. They continue to fight each other, but because in the end they love each other and they know they belong together. For me, it was a beautiful cover.

Throughout your acting training, has there been a woman in the cinema who has inspired you artistically?

In building a character, I watch a lot movie, but then I tend not to stare at anything because I want to hear myself free. Free to play a character feeling in the gut what and how much I can give, and so dig from within. As a spectator, on the other hand, well, I’ve always been fascinated by the femininity of Sophia Loren. The eyes of Anna Magnani. There depth of stories tell them with such pure feelings that they made you wonder if you were seeing a film or a documentary. I am very attracted to various aspects. Laura Morante she is an actress that I love very much. His art, his elegance. As well as Margherita Buy, the restlessness with those angel eyes, blue, so clear as an infinite sea. They have all been influences that have transmitted and always transmit a lot to me, exactly as it continues to do Meryl Streep.

We know Claudia very well as an actress. But once the spotlights of the sets are off, who is in their private life, and who or what makes them a home place?

Off the set I like to have my little spaces with the people I love. I like to dedicate my time to the people around me and to be very present in the lives of others. I’m learning to take better care of myself, to Claudia and that’s it. And not always to Claudia in relation to others. I feel at home all those people who make me feel safe. I’ll tell you, I’m not very attached to one place. I’m more attached to people. Of course, Naples for me it is more a feeling of meloncholy and of struggle continues, that I love and that sometimes ends up holding me tight. But when I find myself elsewhere, however, I feel that I miss him and I return with great pleasure.

We are approaching the new year. What do you wish for the future? Are there any new projects you can tell us about?

A new series Raiabout which I can not say anything yet, but I admit that I am very happy. We are talking about a character completely opposite to Grazia, as from Ines from 56K generation. It is yet another piece that I add with great pleasure to my apprenticeship that I will never finish. As for me, I wish the courage to always be able to choose what is right for my life.

