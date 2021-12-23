Greetings from Pope Francis to the curia: “We are lepers to be healed”

“Dear brothers and sisters, remembering our leprosy, shunning the logic of worldliness that deprives us of roots and sprouts, let us allow ourselves to be evangelized by the humility of the Child Jesus”, “to learn to kneel and adore the Lord in his humility and not other gentlemen in their empty opulence ”. It is the gloss of speech given by Francis to the Roman curia, traditional December appointment for “the presentation of Christmas greetings”, but which since 2013 more than the sweet melodies of the holidays is accompanied by the gloomy notes of soundtracks à “The Shark” by Steven Spielberg. Every year, in fact, the Pope confesses cardinals and archbishops gathered there, accusing them of being once worldly, another spiritual Alzheimer’s patients, yet another placing them in front of the crossroads: “Do you want to follow Jesus or Herod?”.

