Greetings Tim Burton, gothic soul and champion of the different

Director, writer, screenwriter: it is impossible to pigeonhole Tim Burton within well-defined boundaries. With his fairytale atmospheres with a gothic and often melancholy touch, he has undoubtedly left a notable imprint on the Cinema of the last years. Youngest director ever to receive the Golden Lion to the career Venice Film Festival, is the spokesperson of a unique style and creator of unforgettable characters (very similar to him), through which he has given voice to the fears and sense of inadequacy that characterize outsiders.

A career studded with successes

The career of tim Burton (per century Timothy Walter Burton) began in 1982 with Vincent, stop motion short film produced by Walt Disney starring a seven-year-old boy with a secret dream: to become like his favorite actor, Vincent Price. The boy tries his hand at imitations in the solitude of his bedroom, while at the same time reading the books of Edgar Allan Poe to get more inspiration.

In 1988 comes the turning point with Beetlejuice, highly successful fantasy film, starring among others by Michael Keaton And Winona Ryder.

Starting the following year, he shoots two films starring the famous batman Batman (Batman And Batman-The Return), impressed in the collective imagination thanks to the great interpretation of Joker made by Jack Nicholson and the Penguin from Danny DeVito.

The dark fairy tale par excellence is chronologically placed between the two works: Edward scissor hands, which saw the debut of Johnny Depp alongside the visionary director. Hence the director will give more and more importance in his films to those who cannot find their place in society: the different, the marginalized, the outsiders.

They are born like this Ed Wood, of which he is the protagonist Edward D. Wood Jr. (called the worst director of all time), The Sleepy Hollow Mystery (another fairy tale with a dark aura) e The Chocolate Factory, which shows the eccentric character of Willy Wonka in a different light. They follow closely Sweeney Todd, musical set in ancient London, Nightmare Before Christmas, which launches the now famous character of Jack Skellington and the musical cartoon The Corpse Bride, transposition of a Jewish folk history in the Victorian era (for which he also received a nomination forOscar).

In 2010 Burton returns to collaborate with Disney creating Alice in Wonderland, reinterpretation of the famous fairy tale, followed later by Alice behind the mirror. In 2019 it returns to theaters with a dark version of Dumbo, which sees the presence of a stellar cast.

