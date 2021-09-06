Greetings to Irene Papas – AgrPress

The great Greek actress, interpreter of films such as “The Cannons of Navarone” by Jack Lee Thompson, “Zorba the Greek” and “The Troians” by Michael Cacoyannis, “To each his own” by Elio Petri, “Christ stopped at Eboli ”by Francesco Rosi and many others, blew out ninety-five candles.

Born in Chiliomodi – in Greece, in the Corinth area – in 1926, Irene Lelekou – better known by her stage name Irene Papas – stands out in The dead City (1952) by Frixos Iliadis, awarded at the Cannes Film Festival.

He also works in the United States, where he made his debut in the western in 1956 The law of the halter by Robert Wise, in which he stars with James Cagney.

However, his greatest success will be obtained again in Greece, in Electra (1960) by Michael Cacoyannis, who will relaunch her career in Hollywood allowing her to participate in productions such as the famous The guns of Navarone (1961) by Jack Lee Thompson, with Gregory Peck, David Niven, Anthony Quinn, Anthony Quayle, Stanley Baker, James Darren and a young early-career Richard Harris, and Zorba the Greek (1964) by Michael Cacoyannis, again with A. Quinn.

In Europe he is the protagonist in the political thriller Z – The orgy of power (1969) by Constantin Costa-Gavras, with Yves Montand and Jean-Louis Trintignant, The Trojans (1971) by Michael Cacoyannis, with Katharine Hepburn, inspired by Euripides’ tragedy of the same name, The fifth offensive (1973) by Stipe Delic.

Very active also in Italy, we remember her in the role of the ambiguous widow Roscio in To each his own (1967) by Elio Petri, based on the book of the same name by Leonardo Sciascia and interpreted by Gian Maria Volonté, Gabriele Ferzetti, Salvo Randone and Mario Scaccia, by Penelope in the television drama Odyssey (1968) by Franco Rossi, with Bekim Fehmiu, Renaud Verley and Karl Otto Alberty, by Sefora in the script Moses, the law of the desert (1974), with Burt Lancaster and Ingrid Thulin, Rome well (1971) by Carlo Lizzani, with Nino Manfredi and Virna Lisi, A Donald Duck is not tortured (1972) by Lucio Fulci, I will do from you father (1974) by Alberto Lattuada, with Gigi Proietti, Christ stopped at Eboli (1979) by Francesco Rosi, taken from the homonymous book by Carlo Levi and in which he recites again with GM Volonté, The deserter (1983) by Giuliana Berlinguer, Chronicle of a death foretold (1987) by Francesco Rosi, based on the novel of the same name by Gabriel Garcia Marquez, again with GM Volonté.

Among other films, Antigoni (1961) by Yorgos Javellas, based on Sophocles’ tragedy of the same name, Yellow in Crete (1964) by James Neilsen, with Eli Wallach and Hayley Mills, The brotherhood (1968) by Martin Ritt, with Kirk Douglas, Anna of a thousand days (1969) by Charles Jarrott, with Richard Burton and Anthony Quayle, the message (1977) by Moustapha Akkad, with A. Quinn, Iphigenia (1977) by Michael Cacoyannis, The lion of the desert (1981) by M. Akkad, with Anthony Quinn, Rod Steiger and Oliver Reed, Assisi Underground (1985) by Alexander Ramati, with James Mason and Maximilian Schell, All in one night (1985) by John Landis, with Michelle Pfeiffer and Jeff Golblum, Island (1989) by Paul Cox.

In ’72 he took part in the album 666, by the famous Greek band Aphrodite’s Child. Later he will record two albums with Vangelis, former keyboardist of the band who in the meantime, following the dissolution of Aphrodite’s Child, has embarked on a career as a soloist (as well as Demis Roussos, former voice of the band): Odes (1979) and Rapsodies (1986).

In 1987 he chaired the jury of the Venice International Film Festival. Two years later, directed by Mauro Bolognini, he plays The giants of the mountain (1989) by Luigi Pirandello, in which she plays the tragic role of the Countess.

Since the nineties he appears in other films, including Party (1996), directed by Portuguese director Manoel de Oliveira, Restlessness (1998), also by M. de Oliveira, Yerma (1998) by Pilar Távora, Captain Corelli’s mandolin (2001) by John Madden, with Nicolas Cage and Penelope Cruz, A spoken film (2003) by M. de Oliveira, with John Malkovich and Catherine Deneuve.

In 1993 he received the Flaiano Career Award. Since 2006 she has been mainly active in the theater and, in 2009, she received the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.