Greetings to Richard Gere, officer and gentleman

Not just beautiful. Bravo, sensitive, profound, defender of human rights.

The perfect man to marry. Richard Gere, the American actor, born in Philadelphia on August 31, 1949, turns 72 today. The years have not affected his charm.

The second of five children, the star was born to parents of Anglo-Irish descent. Her mother, Doris Anna Tiffany, is a housewife, while her father – Homer George – is an insurer.

The actor has three sisters and one brother. A brilliant student as well as a passionate boy scout, the young man excels in numerous sports in high school, also being noted for his aptitudes in the musical field. He plays the piano, guitar, bass and is also a skilled trumpet player. But his love for music is not his main gift. Graduated in 1967, the boy obtained a scholarship in gymnastics which guaranteed him entrance to Amherst University in Massachusetts, where he would like to specialize in philosophy.

The sex symbol of the 80s, the gigolo, the gentleman heartthrob of the 90s, has not stopped reaping conquests.

Who wouldn’t have wanted to be in his arms instead of Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman? His performance in Hachiko was unforgettable, which made millions of people cry.

He first married the beautiful model Cindy Crawford, from 1990 to 1995, then Carey Lowell and now, the third, the “right” one, who gave him happiness at the age of 71.

As he conquered the hearts of women around the world, his love and personal life was turbulent.

American Gigolo, in 1980, consecrated him as the sexiest man in the world. Officer and gentleman and Pretty woman, the most romantic.

In the 1990s, he is engulfed in a whirlwind of psychoanalysis and deception by two little sisters such as Kim Basinger and Uma Thurman, in the film Final Analysis.

In addition, he shoots the thriller Schegge di Paura and clears himself of the murder charge in The Red Corner – Guilty until proven otherwise.

After a romantic Autumn in New York alongside the adored Winona Ryder, he becomes an established gynecologist, in full existential crisis, in Robert Altman’s Doctor T and the Women and catches the adulterous Diane Lane in the act of Unfaithful. .

In 2002, the actor staged a glittering show in Chicago about the case of his murderous wife Renée Zellweger. In 2004 he ends up in the arms of the beautiful dancer Jennifer Lopez in Shall we dance ?. Two years later, he made one of the biggest editorial scams in L’imbroglio – The Hoax.

In 2008, Like a hurricane enters the monotonous everyday life of the newly separated Diane Lane.

Next, become the inseparable owner of an Akita puppy, in the canine melodrama Hachiko – Your Best Friend. And then other, unforgettable successes.

Raised with a Methodist education, the star converts to Buddhism following a trip to Nepal in 1973. He thus embarks on a long spiritual journey throughout Asia, even meeting the Dalai Lama. He uses his celebrity for a good purpose: to promote the cause in Tibet, establishes “The Tibetan House” in New York and the “Gere Foundation”. It is at the forefront of the struggle for civil rights, supports the main ecological campaigns and the fight against AIDS.

His third wife is the Spanish Alejandra Gere, mother of two of his three children. The last born last April.