Greetings to Vanessa Redgrave – AgrPress

The great British actress, known for films such as “Blow up” by Michelangelo Antonioni, “A man for all seasons” and “Giulia” by Fred Zinnemann, “Isadora” by Karel Reisz, “Murder on the Orient Express” by Sidney Lumet , James Ivory’s “Howard House”, “The House of Spirits” and “Smilla’s Sense of Snow” by Billie August and many others, blows out eighty-five candles.

Born in London in 1937, daughter of two theater actors – Michael Redgrave, star of various films including noir Behind the door closed (1948) by Fritz Lang, and Rachel Kempson, interpreter, for example, of The little lord (1980) by Jack Gold e Mine Africa (1985) by Sydney Pollack, from a very young age she trod the theatrical scenes.

Shakespearean interpreter throughout the Sixties, in the following years he brought on stage other great authors such as Henrik Ibsen, Eugene O’Neill, Tennessee Williams, Anton Chekhov, Bertolt Brecht.

Red hair, blue eyes, angular face, tall stature and proud bearing, together with an intense theatrical activity, from the mid-1960s, he carried on a brilliant film career that will make him, in a few years, one of the most popular. and refined European actresses.

He made his film debut in a secondary role in comedy Behind The Mask (1958) by Brian Desmond Hurst. In ’66 she begins to be known internationally with the role of the mysterious Jane in Blow up by Michelangelo Antonioni and with A man for all seasons by Fred Zinnemann, based on the play of the same name (1960) – on the life of Thomas More – by Robert Bolt, set in England in the sixteenth century.

Political commitment – together with directors such as Lindsay Anderson, Tony Richardson and Karel Reisz, and colleagues such as Richard Harris, was among the strongest supporters of the English Free Cinema of the 1960s – work in the theater and participation in numerous screenplays televisions do not hinder her in choosing scripts and roles suitable for her strings.

It will be the maverick and revolutionary dancer Isadora Duncan in Isadora (1968) by Karel Reisz, with James Fox and Jason Robards, the ruler of Mary Queen of Scots (1971) by Charles Jarrott, with Glenda Jackson – in the role of Elizabeth I -, Patrick McGoohan and Trevor Howard, a nun in the grip of delusions in the then “scandalous” The devils (1971) by Ken Russell, with Oliver Reed, the courageous and strong-willed Giulia in the film of the same name (1977) by Fred Zinnemann, in which she stars with Jane Fonda, Jason Robards (Oscar for Best Supporting Actor), Maximilian Schell and with a young Meryl Streep on her film debut, and with which she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Play the writer Agatha Christie in the enigmatic Agatha Christie’s secret (1979) by Michael Apted, who tells a brief “mysterious” parenthesis in the life of the writer herself, is the teacher who suffers from loneliness in The Wetherby Mystery (1985) by David Hare, sensitive Ruth Wilcox by Howard House (1992) by James Ivory, with Emma Thompson, Anthony Hopkins and Helena Bonham Carter, the melancholy protagonist of Mrs Dalloway (1997) by Marleen Gorris, little Chrissy’s grandmother in The promise (2001) by Sean Penn, with Jack Nicholson.

He then works with his sister Lynn Redgrave, with daughter Natasha Richardson and Ralph Fiennes in The white countess (2005) by James Ivory and offers other great dramatic proofs in A timeless love (2007) by Lajos Koltai, again with N. Richardson ed in Atonement (2007) by Joe Wright, based on the book of the same name by Ian McEwan, in which he stars with Keira Knightley and Brenda Blethin.

Among other films we remember Camelot (1967) by Joshua Logan, with Richard Harris and Franco Nero, The sailor of Gibraltar (1967) by Tony Richardson, with Jeanne Moreau, The six hundred of Balaklava (1968) by T. Richardson, historical film about the Battle of Balaklava during the Crimean War, and remake of The charge of the six hundred (1936) by Michael Curtiz, The Seagull (1968) by Sidney Lumet, based on the play of the same name by Anton Chekhov, A quiet place in the countryside (1969) by Elio Petri, in which he plays again with F. Nero, The Trojans (1971) by Michael Cacoyannis, with Irene Papas and Katharine Hepburn, Murder on the Orient Express (1974) by Sidney Lumet, based on the book of the same name by Agatha Christie and also interpreted by Albert Finney, Lauren Bacall, Sean Connery, Martin Balsam, Ingrid Bergman, Jaqueline Bisset, Colin Blakely, Jean-Pierre Cassel, John Gielgud, Anthony Perkins, Rachel Roberts, Richard Widmark and Michael York, Yankees (1979) by John Schlesinger, with a young Richard Gere at the beginning of his career, The Bostonians (1984) by James Ivory, based on the novel of the same name by Henry James, and with which she gets a nomination for Best Actress, Story of a blackcap (1993) by Franco Zeffirelli, based on the book by Giovanni Verga, The house of the spirits (1993) by Billie August, inspired by the novel of the same name by Isabel Allende, and starring Jeremy Irons, Meryl Streep and Glenn Close, The night of truth (1994) by Yves Simoneau, Richard III – A man, a king (1996) by Al Pacino, Smilla’s sense of snow (1997) by Billie August, based on the book of the same name by the Danish Peter Hoeg, and in which he stars with Julia Ormond, Gabriel Byrne, Richard Harris, Tom Wilkinson and Robert Loggia, Wilde (1997) by Brian Gilbert, Lulu on the Bridge (1998) by Paul Auster, The price of freedom (1999) by Tim Robbins, The voice of the angels (2000) by Peter O’Fallon, Crime and Punishment (2002) by Menahem Golan, based on the novel of the same name by Fedor Dostoevskij, Letters to Juliet (2010) by Gary Winick, Miral (2010) by Julian Schnabel, Anonymous (2011) by Roland Emmerich, in which she plays the role of Elizabeth I, A song for Marion (2012) by Paul Andrew Williams.

In 2002 he plays in the theater Lady Windermere’s fan by Oscar Wilde, together with his daughter Joely Richardson.

In more recent times it appeared in Foxcatcher – An American Story (2014) by Bennett Miller, the poignant The Secret Scripture (2016) by Jim Sheridan, The stars don’t go out in Liverpool (2017) by Paul McGuigan, with Annette Bening, The Aspern Papers (2018) by Julien Landais, where she stars with daughter Joely Richardson and Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Georgetown (2019) by Christoph Waltz (on his directorial debut), with Annette Bening, What I don’t know about you (2021) by Brian Baugh and the documentary Alida (2021) by Mimmo Verdesca on the life of actress Alida Valli, with testimonies by Giovanna Mezzogiorno, Charlotte Rampling, Roberto Benigni, Dario Argento, Bernardo Bertolucci and many others.

In 2018 she was awarded a well-deserved Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival.

Also active on television, starring in TV movies – A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1959), by Peter Hall, Fania (1980) by Daniel Mann and Joseph Sargent, A man for all seasons (1988) by Charlton Heston, remake of the aforementioned 1966 film by Fred Zinnemann, What happened to Baby Jane? (1991) by David Green, remake of Robert Aldrich’s 1966 film of the same name, Two mothers for Zachary (1996) by Peter Werner, Impending war (2002) by Richard Loncraine -, series and miniseries such as Wagner (1983) by Tony Palmer, with Richard Burton, Peter the Great (1986) by Marvin J. Chomsky, And Catherine… reigned (1991) by Michael Anderson, Jack and the Beanstalk (2001) by Brian Henson, American Playhouse, Nip / Tuck(2004, 2005 and 2009) Man in an Orange Shirt (2017) by Michael Samuels.