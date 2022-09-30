Greg Segas the new US Consul General for the DR

The Embassy of the United States in the Dominican Republic announced this Wednesday to Greg Segas like the new consul generalreplacing William Swaney.

The new consul of the US embassy promised to continue “providing the highest of consular services to the Dominican people and to the almost three million US citizens” who reside in or visit the Dominican Republic.

Likewise, Segas indicated that the priority of the diplomatic representation is to strengthen the family, economic and cultural ties that unite both nations, for which they work to protect the interests of their citizens abroad and facilitate immigration and legitimate travel.

The US consul general in the country indicated that, despite the challenges before COVID-19, they continue to “maximize” effort and “streamline processes” to meet demand, with which they have managed to issue more immigrant visas last July. than in the same period of 2019; be this year the fourth US consulate to grant the most summer visas, 40% more birth certificates and 25% more passports abroad, between October 2021 and April 2022.

“We are making the passport process for US citizens and the visa process for Dominicans easier,” Segas said.

Likewise, the new consul promised to expand the availability of tourist visas, with the employment of more personnel, but the long waiting time will remain for a while, he added.

He indicated that the interview exemptions for renewal of passports expired within the last 48 months are maintained, children under 14 and over 80 are included, when it is for the first time, as well as accelerated appointments for those with health emergencies or needs. urgent business.

“As always, we will continue to provide you with the most up-to-date information and transparent processes, while working diligently to provide the highest quality services,” he concluded. consul generalwho hopes to make Santo Domingo his home.