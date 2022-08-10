Gregory and Carlos, the security card and tears of joy

Maimon, Monsignor Nouel, RD.

Gregory Mendez and Carlos Yepez came out of a rough tunnel and the first thing they did was go through the security portal and they removed their identification cards, which in the mine protocol indicates that they are now out of any danger.

“We’re out now,” they said as an official repeated so many times but that yesterday, Tuesday, 10 days after being trapped, took on a special and different meaning.

The feeling of “emotion and relief” when seeing the raised arms of the workers with their cards in hand was inevitable. Then came the applause. And also the tears.

“At eleven twenty in the morning I could see how Gregory and Carlos left the portal and took their identification and put it in the portal as a sign that they were already leaving, it was the most exciting and relieving moment of the whole day”, exposed Elizabeth Mena, vice president of the Dominican Mining Cooperation (Cormidon).

Those feelings were not summed up by the vice president of the mining organization. The co-workers of both rescued persons documented the moment in which they came out from among the rocks walking and immediately began to hear the applause of those who also ten days of anguish passed and concern for their colleagues. But also ten days of continuous work to get them out of there.

In addition to the Cormidon representatives and the co-workers of the miners, the president Luis Abinader was another character who had great prominence in the rescue of Gregory and Carlos, the two miners.

The president’s first action when addressing members of the press was to point to the air at the helicopter that was taking the miners to the Ramón de Lara hospital in the Dominican Air Force, while stating that the first medical check-ups that were carried out yielded “favorable” results. ”.

As part of the statements offered by President Abinader in Maimón, there was the reiteration of the promise to receive at the National Palace to the two men who were rescued yesterday.

“But of course we are going to receive him at the Palace, as long as they are ready, we will receive them with his whole family in my office,” said the president.

The head of state thanked all the team that contributed to get the miners out to breathe fresh air.

“We must thank all the rescue personnel, of design, that I work, also risking their lives to get these two workers out, who are also an example of strength,” said Abinader.

Carlos Yépez Ospina, the Colombian miner, said that the last moments inside the Cerro Maimón mine they were “comfortable” Compared to the early days.

“We are fine, we are in good condition, in the tunnel we had ventilation, hydration, we fed, we were sleeping comfortably, so to speak, thanks to the beds,” he commented.

However, it is in the first days locked up that the “heartbreaking” moments were concentrated, which are still very difficult for him to mention today.

With a much more talkative whole he was from the first moment the Dominican Gregory Méndez.

“And the coolest thing is how many beautiful and pretty women, this looks like a garden, you know,” said the Dominican, a Maimón resident, with a laugh, in the presence of President Luis Abinader and the main executives of the mine.

“How are you feeling?”, they were heard asking him while he is resting. “Well, perfectly,” was her response, which was recorded in the special broadcast video made by President Luis Abinader.

One of the things that Méndez has asked for has been that they prepare a salami locrio. When his relatives found out, they added something else to please him: “We’ll save his raid too,” her cousin told the media in the vicinity of the mine, while she celebrated the departure of her relative. .

And being a little more relaxed came a question about a topic that has aroused a lot of attention on social networks.

“What will happen now with the phone”, asks a woman who is out of camera range.

It refers to a widely shared comment on social networks. At the time of the first contact with his relatives, Gregory, in his first reaction, He asked if they had found his cell phone. That’s when they tell you that your partner has it.

Comments on social networks and in informal conversations have not been lacking in speculation about the alleged concern of the 28-year-old.

Now, ten days after being trapped, and after breathing freely outside the mine, the answer arrives.

The previous question is followed by an explanation, for the moment inaudible in the video of the official transmission. Y then comes his reaction: “Do you think so? Oh my mother…”. That little video cut is sure to fuel even more commentary on the case.