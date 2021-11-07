“Gremlins 3”, here are new rumors about the film

Soon there could be important news on the third chapter of Gremlins , iconic film from the 80s by director Joe Dante.

The creator of Gremlins himself gave an important update on this project that has been talked about for a long time now Chris Columbus.

In a recent interview, Columbus said about the third installment of the Gremlins:

“I’d like to do it. I wrote a script, so a script is already there. We’re solving some rights issues right now, we’re just trying to figure out when is the best time to make that film. I would still shoot it in the same way as the first two chapters, with puppets, so not in CGI. Maybe we could, like the first movie, do a stop motion scene, but I don’t think I would use a lot of CGI in Gremlins 3. I can only say, however, that we are working on it. We are working towards this goal, but we are not there yet ”.

The third chapter of Gremlins could receive a major boost from the upcoming animated series about the Gremlins in the HBO Max / Cartoon Network version (Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai).

The Gremlin is a Mogwai, a delightful little pet, a music lover, but who must never be wet, must be kept out of bright light, and no matter how much he cries or insists, never feed him after midnight. All rules disregarded by the young Billy Peltzer when he receives one as a gift. Executive producer of the first film was a certain Steven Spielberg, while the subject is inspired by a short story (1943) by Roald Dahl.