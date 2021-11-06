Gremlins 3 is still in development according to Chris Columbus | Cinema

it’s a “urban myth” which has been talked about, intermittently, for years and years. In a recent interview by Chris Columbus with ComicBook, the screenwriter of the legendary film produced by Amblin from Steven Spielberg and from Warner with Joe Dante in the control room explains that the third episode is actually still in development.

Asked about the matter Gremlins 3, Chris Columbus said:

I can only say that we are working on it. We are working towards this goal, but we are not there yet.

We also talked about a new chapter of Gremlins in February of this year, with the complicity of the reunion of Gremlins organized by Mountain View for its new spot. In the promo we found Gizmo and Billy Peltzer (Zach Galligan) together again.

And it was the historic actor of the two films who said he was interested in a possible third episode:

I am much, much, much more interested because one of the most obvious things to observe with the Gremlins films, and I also talk about the difference between when we did the first in 1983 and the second in 1989, is that from a technological point of view there was a giant leap forward. With the first film Chris Walas, who also did a sensational job, didn’t have who knows what technology on his side. In all honesty, and he would tell you too, it was his very first high-profile film. Ergo, he felt a certain amount of pressure and, perhaps, did not have that wealth of experience that, in retrospect, he would have liked to have. Flash forward to 1989, six years of technological progress, which may not seem like a lot but for a sector like that they are a giant leap. Everything had improved, Rick Baker was hired who is number 1 in the industry and has 7 Oscars and 12 nominations to prove this. A sensational job was done for the time. And here we are, 30 years later, at this spot. Three decades have passed and, technologically speaking, it’s just another world. You have the dialogues pre-synchronized with the movements of the mouth, the animatronics have 37 different cables for the various points of the face. There is this and that and, if anyone sees a cable, it doesn’t matter because there is this thing called a computer with which you can erase said cable. I think if we were to shoot a Gremlins 3 today, thanks to technology we could shoot scenes or sequences in ten days that would have taken us two months before.

