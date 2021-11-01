News

Gremlins: Jamie Foxx turns into Gizmo in a Halloween 2021 video

Jamie Foxx transformed into Gizmo – the little Mogwai star of Gremlins – in a clip posted online on Instagram for Halloween 2021.

To Halloween 2021, Jamie Foxx he dressed as Gizmo – the little Mogwai star of Gremlins – to promote the brand of a liqueur, as you can see in the video below, shared on social networks.

Well yes! Jamie Foxx took on the role of a drunken Gizmo to promote a liquor on Halloween night 2021. What happens if one of the little Mogwai stars of Gremlins drinks alcohol after midnight? They sure take a good hangover! To know the other side effects, just watch the video posted by the protagonist of Django Unchained. The interpreter wrote: “If you’re a Gremlins, you shouldn’t be drinking alcohol after midnight! But, man, this was a Brown Sugar Bourbon!”.

Next year, HBO Max will release the animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai. Could this disguise suggest Jamie Foxx’s participation in the project?

Remember the three rules to be strictly observed if you have a Mogwai? Do not expose it to light, do not wet it and do not feed it after midnight! Otherwise…? Well, if you don’t remember, give a sprinkle to the cult directed by Joe Dante, written by Chris Columbus and produced by Steven Spielberg in 1984! The animated series due out in 2022 will be a prequel to the aforementioned film.

As for Jamie Foxx, however, the actor will return to theaters at the end of the year thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home.


