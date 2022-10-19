Greta as Bianca and Angelina: “I too carry the mutation of the Brca genes, the interventions to save my life”

How much is life worth? What price are you ready to pay to see your children grow up, spring new springs, celebrate anniversaries and birthdays, or just enjoy retirement? This and a thousand other questions are asked by people who find themselves at a crossroads: decide whether to intervene on your body, using preventive surgery operations or take other paths.

In 2013 Angelina Jolie has lifted the veil on the matter mutations in BRCA genes, telling the world that she underwent the removal of her breasts (later also of the ovaries and fallopian tubes) as this genetic mutation exposed her to the risk of cancer, a disease that had already killed her mother. After her also the tennis player and legendary champion of the 70s and 80s Chris Evert has put the spotlight on cancer from BRCA.

Now it is the turn of Bianca Balti: the super top from Lodi forwarded a letter-confession to her fans in which, after having received the diagnosis of genetic predisposition to cancer, she explains: “In the autumn I will undergo the preventive removal of tubes and ovaries”. “I realized that more than taking on the (unsustainable) responsibility of having to stay alive for my daughters, I want to be an example for them as long as they live – the words of the 38-year-old model -. The preventive removal that I will undergo will prevent the development of a tumor, but also the possibility of getting pregnant spontaneously ”. For men, however, the mutation predisposes an increased risk of male breast and prostate cancer.

Angelina, Chris, Bianca, women with strong media power who have decided to put their face to it by engaging in a battle they believe in, coming to share their choice against a sneaky enemy that continues to claim victims: cancer. According to estimates that Airtum-Aiom-Fondazione Aiom relaunched in the month of October, dedicated to breast cancer prevention affects one in eight women; according to the Ministry of Health, the cancer numbers in Italy relating to 2021 confirm that breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer in women, in which about one in every three malignancies (30%) is breast cancer. And there are at least 55,000 new diagnoses of female breast cancer estimated in 2020, while in 2021 there were 12,500 deaths. The net survival 5 years after diagnosis is 88%. Numbers that are scary, a lot. Especially when added to an experience lived on your skin.

How did it happen to Greta Dalzini43-year-old Florentine who moved to Poggio a Caiano (Prato), who decided to retrace his difficult path for the readers of Light!

Greta, also like Bianca and Angelina?

“Gia (smiles, ed)… Unfortunately. But it is very important that public figures carrying BRCA 1 and 2 mutations decide to testify, so I agreed to do it too “.

When did it all start?

“My mom passed away with BRCA associated breast cancer. After operations, relapses, therapies, in 2014 she left. I saw her suffer and wither, die at 54, still young and beautiful. A week before her death she had arrived from the Careggi hospital, where they advised me to do research on gene 17 (BRCA1) and 13 (BRCA2) which indicate a risk of getting cancer, a percentage between 50 % and 80% of developing breast or ovarian cancer. It was my case “.

The world has collapsed on her.

“Yes, my son was 10 years old (now he is 18), I was in the process of separation and I felt lonely, I didn’t know anything about genetics, about preventive interventions, but I only knew that I was terrified. And it is on the wave of fear that I acted “.

How?

“Helped by my oncologist, I decided to have my breasts removed, I didn’t know what it meant in practice, I was thinking only of my son, I wanted to see him grow, I didn’t want to end up like my mother. And so I went my way: the surgery after 4 months, a week of drainage, pain, loss of sensation, but the immediate replacement of the breast with a prosthesis, guaranteed me to feel ‘normal’. Of course, one does not have to imagine the result that cosmetic surgery gives with breast augmentation, but … you can stay with it “.

And so he resumed his life, then?

“There remained the sword of Damocles of tubes and ovaries: I was 35 years old, I wanted to become a mother again and so it was. I met the one who is my current partner, who took me with all my personal and ‘medical’ baggage. When I turned 38 my daughter (who is 5) was born. And I decided, this time consciously, to once again enter the operating room “.

Who supported it?

“Over the years I have come into contact with aBRCAdabra (name chosen because it contains the word BRCA And BRA, English word associated with female breasts), the first national association created to support all carriers of BRCA gene mutations and their families and of which I am now an active member. The women who founded the association found themselves with a positive BRCA test in their hands many years before Angelina Jolie turned on the spotlight. Many felt lost and lacking a clear clinical path. In short, many talked about it, as if having an opinion were a fashion, but very few specialists provided correct information. This is why they decided that the time had come to welcome and support other women, their families, to talk about them in the right way, especially with doctors and institutions “.

Objective?

“Accompany patients who have already had the tumor and must be accompanied to prevent them from falling ill again. Or the healthy ones, as in my case, who need a counseling path with which to identify other family members who have the same mutation and other strategies. Those who discover that they are positive are often left alone and don’t know what to do. Our association wants to prevent this from happening, and I have experienced it personally “.

Let’s go back to three years ago, Greta.

“Since the birth of my daughter, I felt the weight of a ‘non-choice’. I could not have forgiven myself the responsibility of developing a tumor, how would I have felt knowing that I could have avoided it, perhaps for fear of menopause? So I decided on the preventive removal of the tubes and ovaries. Not an easy decision, as it was a question of removing healthy organs, and I was aware that I would have anticipated the arrival of menopause by about ten years, with all that that entails. But I’m sure I did the right thing, how much is life worth? Today, finally, the information on the possible presence of the BRCA mutation is acquired at the time of diagnosis and it has been estimated that the risk reduction strategies (medical and surgical), implemented in healthy relatives positive to the preventive genetic test, are able to lead to a 40% reduction in the incidence of ovarian cancer over 10 years. Huge steps forward, compared to the years in which preventive surgery was considered an American“.

Where was she operated on?

“At the Prato hospital, on March 3, 2020; I remember that on the 4th or 5th they closed everything due to the pandemic. During the removal operation, in laparoscopy, the doctors did the histological sampling of the perineum and a ‘wash’, no trace of tumor cells. My gynecologist saw me again in June, but everything went well: luckily the tubes and ovaries were healthy (which often does not happen, even when they were thought to be) and therefore I was able to start hormone therapy, unlike those who already have a cancer. Today I feel 100% woman, I have the serenity of having put in place everything necessary to prevent carcinomas caused by these mutations “.

Do you feel like a survivor?

“No, a woman who has won her own health thanks to the knowledge of the genetic mutation, a gift from my mother who did not make it”.