Greta Beccaglia, Daspo is triggered for the molester: 3 years away from the stadiums. Toscana Tv suspends the presenter of the program

For three years he will not be able to attend any manifestation sporty. This is what was established by the police commissioner of Florence, who issued a 36-month Daspo (with no other requirements, such as the obligation to sign) against Andrea Serrani, the 45-year-old Fiorentina fan accused of molesting the journalist Greta Beccaglia during a live TV broadcast from outside the stadium of Empoli on November 27. The purple supporter, a restaurateur from the province of Ancona, was identified with the images of the cameras and the journalist sued him for harassment. The person concerned tried to apologize, arguing that his was not “absolutely an act of sexism”: “We had lost and I made that gesture in a moment of anger and for student spirit. I never thought about everything that’s going on. My lawyer is looking for the lawyer of the Journalist, I want to make an official apology ”said Serrani on TV. The man is being investigated for violence sexual.

In the meantime, the provision against Giorgio Micheletti, who was suspended from running the program for which Greta Beccaglia works. The suspension was notified by the issuer’s management and ownership Tuscany Tv. A well-known face of the football programs of private networks, Micheletti had invited his colleague not to “blame” for what had happened. “We shared with the journalist Giorgio Micheletti to grant him the opportunity for a moment of reflection and a professional break in conducting the format ‘A Tutto Gol’, in order to clarify the unfolding of the facts, reserving the right to evaluate any disciplinary measures “, is written in the press release issued by Toscana Tv.” Our broadcaster confirms its support and solidarity with Greta Beccaglia. We look forward to seeing you in our studies as soon as possible in the wake of the positive collaboration carried out to date. What happened is one harassment. An unacceptable thing – continued the broadcaster – If Greta wants, we will be at his side in the complaint filed and we hope that what happened will help us, the world of information and in this case the world of spoken football, to build a ‘discourse’ more respectful public “. Contacted byAdnkronos, Micheletti said he was “sorry” but acknowledged that “the decision taken by mutual agreement with the broadcaster is now the solution improve“.