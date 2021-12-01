Sports

Greta Beccaglia, how sad the massacre of Giorgio Micheletti – Il Tempo

Giorgio Micheletti. He is, in spite of himself, the man to hit the front page. Everyone, from the web to TV, to throw the cross on him. He is the journalist who, as a studio, he led while his journalist was being harassed in Empoli. We find it on Canale5, in a morning program. Anyone who has been familiar with football and local TV in the past recognizes this very well. He is connected from home and tries to explain his location. He doesn’t have time, however, to say: “I just wanted to try to calm her down”, which is immediately belittled by a fellow journalist in the studio. After all, there has been so much talk about this episode that politics promptly followed it up. From Boldrini to Fico, all ready. Total indignation. Retrograde men. National shame. All right.

I am not a rapist. The pat on the journalist costs him dearly but the fan tries to run for cover

The harassment remains and there is no mitigating factor. No minimization of the gesture. This is not what he is debating so fiercely. The culprit seems to have become him. Giorgio Micheletti. Can a reporter be fired because he wasn’t lucid enough to handle that situation? Judgments have been made on Micheletti without knowing absolutely anything about him. Can the harasser be put on an equal footing with the journalist just because the dominant thought wants it? Those who invoke the caudine forks would certainly all have been ready to take the journalist’s defense in a similar situation. All of them, without a doubt. Hearing a man, however, with a broken voice: “I have 40 years of experience, I did not expect it, I was not ready, I was simply wrong, but I did not kill anyone” massacred in this way, as if nothing had happened, leaves a sense of great despair.

What my partner said, the abuser now faces jail

