Greta Beccaglia, is a 45-year-old fan who harassed the journalist on live TV. The reporter files a complaint-lawsuit

The fan of the Fiorentina who harassed the reporter Greta Beccaglia while it was live for a sports broadcast of Toscana tv. The agents of the Empoli police, together with those of the Digos of Florence, who crossed the images taken from the same television with others, recognized him in a 45 years old resident in the province of Ancona, according to what is learned. It was the cameras of the sports facility that allowed it to be recognized, as they filmed it in passage to the exit turnstiles. The harassment took place on November 27, in front of the stadium Carlo Castellani, after the match after the Empoli-Fiorentina match: in the videos you can see the man approaching and groping the journalist’s butt. Then the fan, who risks an accusation of sexual violence, escaped.

To get the process started, however, one was needed complaint-lawsuit of the journalist. The complaint was formalized at the police headquarters in Florence, after various contacts had by the police with the young reporter: in front of the investigators Beccaglia retraced the events that occurred to his detriment in the area of ​​the stadium where there is the outflow of Fiorentina fans. “What happened – said the victim of the attack in an interview with National newspaper – shows how far we are behind in the minimum respect between the sexes “. After the news, however, made the rounds of the network, the journalist “received an avalanche of messages of solidarity, especially from men”. But he wonders: “This time it happened in front of the cameras. How many other girls suffer similar violence every day in absolute silence? “. Interviewed by The print, Beccaglia reports that she felt “disoriented, upset”After the harassment and what hurt her most was the“ indifference ”around her. “Everyone saw, no one said anything,” he says. “Despite everything, I am lucky. I can get the message across for everyone ”.

The Tuscan Press Association and the Tuscan Sports Journalists Group – Ussi, are ready to file a civil action. The president of the AST, Sandro Bennucci, and the president of the sports journalists group, Franco Morabito, express new solidarity with Greta Beccaglia and reiterate the condemnation of the unspeakable gesture. “It is intolerable – said Bennucci – that episodes of sexist harassment occur around a sporting event against those who are doing their job, right after the day in which everyone expressed their commitment against violence against women. The Fnsi Equal Opportunities Commission was brought before the affair. I also appeal to the publishing companies, and the broadcast hosts themselves, to guarantee, in the context of the organization of work, the maximum safety of information operators, and in particular of colleagues, in front-line services, where similar acts could unfortunately repeat themselves “