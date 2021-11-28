Sports

Greta Beccaglia, sent harassed on live TV by fans after Empoli-Fiorentina. And in the studio the colleague belittles: “Don’t be mad”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee37 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read

The journalist Greta Beccaglia it was harassed live on TV from the fans after the game Empoli-Fiorentina. The video, released on social networks, shows the correspondent of Tuscan TV who, while in connection with the study, is approached by a man who fondles her butt. After him, other fans approach her making slimy comments. Beccaglia’s reply was immediate: “I’m sorry but you can’t do this,” he said. But from the study the colleague intervened, downplaying what had happened: “Come on, don’t take it, don’t take it.” And, at the end of the episode, he adds: “We also grow thanks to these experiences“. Just Saturday 27 November, the players took to the field with a red mark on their face to remember the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. Beccaglia commented on her Instagram profile asking her followers if they can identify the fan who attacked her: “Unacceptable in 2021,” he said, “These people must be reported”.

In solidarity with Greta Beccaglia the president of the Order of Journalists of Tuscany intervened Giampaolo Marchini: “A worrying episode, which took place in the days when the greatest attention is paid to the fight against gender-based violence. An episode that should not be minimized “. And he continued: “Those who were in the studio, instead of condemning the gesture, however, invited the colleague to ‘not take it’. An incomprehensible attitude. To her no words of solidarity were heard from the conductor“. The Order “reiterates that the time has come to stop minimizing and recalls that violence against women is above all a cultural and social problem”.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!

Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now

Thanks,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

Architectural barriers, the Municipality of Troia does not want to know to remove them. Not even when they make access to school difficult

next

Next article

Greta Beccaglia, the story of the reporter harassed on live TV: “Unacceptable in 2021, these people must be reported” – Video

next

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee37 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Dani Alves, all for the love of Barcelona: lowest salary in La Liga

1 week ago

pays the criticisms of Ronaldo- Corriere.it

1 week ago

Juventus, Chiellini: “Super League? The level players want to play those games” | News

2 weeks ago

Juventus defeat in the Champions League

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button