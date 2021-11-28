Greta Beccaglia, sent harassed on live TV by fans after Empoli-Fiorentina. And in the studio the colleague belittles: “Don’t be mad”

The journalist Greta Beccaglia it was harassed live on TV from the fans after the game Empoli-Fiorentina. The video, released on social networks, shows the correspondent of Tuscan TV who, while in connection with the study, is approached by a man who fondles her butt. After him, other fans approach her making slimy comments. Beccaglia’s reply was immediate: “I’m sorry but you can’t do this,” he said. But from the study the colleague intervened, downplaying what had happened: “Come on, don’t take it, don’t take it.” And, at the end of the episode, he adds: “We also grow thanks to these experiences“. Just Saturday 27 November, the players took to the field with a red mark on their face to remember the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. Beccaglia commented on her Instagram profile asking her followers if they can identify the fan who attacked her: “Unacceptable in 2021,” he said, “These people must be reported”.

In solidarity with Greta Beccaglia the president of the Order of Journalists of Tuscany intervened Giampaolo Marchini: “A worrying episode, which took place in the days when the greatest attention is paid to the fight against gender-based violence. An episode that should not be minimized “. And he continued: “Those who were in the studio, instead of condemning the gesture, however, invited the colleague to ‘not take it’. An incomprehensible attitude. To her no words of solidarity were heard from the conductor“. The Order “reiterates that the time has come to stop minimizing and recalls that violence against women is above all a cultural and social problem”.