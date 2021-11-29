Greta Beccaglia, the 45-year-old fan who harassed the journalist on live TV is under investigation for sexual violence

It is under investigation for harassment And sexual violence the 45-year-old fan of the Fiorentina that Saturday, at the end of the match at the ‘Castellani’ of Empoli, harassed the reporter Greta Beccaglia while it was live for a sports broadcast of Tuscany tv. The man, residing in Ancona, was identified by the Empoli police officers, together with those of the Digos of Florence, who crossed the images taken by the same television with those shot by the cameras of the plant in the passage to the exit turnstiles. In the videos you can see the man approaching e he gropes the journalist’s butt. Then the fan ran away. Investigations by the Empoli police station are continuing to identify other fans who would be made responsible for harassment even if only verbal towards the journalist on the same evening.

See also Greta Beccaglia, the story of the reporter harassed on live TV: “Unacceptable in 2021, these people must be reported” – Video

To start the process, however, it took one complaint-lawsuit of the journalist. The complaint was formalized at the police headquarters in Florence, after various contacts had by the police with the young reporter: in front of the investigators Beccaglia retraced the events that occurred to his detriment in the area of ​​the stadium where there is the outflow of Fiorentina fans. “What happened – said the victim of the attack in an interview with National newspaper – shows how far we are behind in the minimum respect between the sexes “. After the news, however, went around the network, the journalist “received an avalanche of messages of solidarity, especially from men”. But he wonders: “This time it happened in front of the cameras. How many other girls suffer similar violence every day in absolute silence? “. Interviewed by The print, Beccaglia reports that she felt “disoriented, upset”After the harassment and what hurt her most was the“ indifference ”around her. “Everyone saw, no one said anything,” he says. “Despite everything, I am lucky. I can get the message across for everyone ”.

Read Also Greta Beccaglia announces: “I will report. The worst happened with the cameras off. But I go on with my work “

The Tuscan Press Association and the Tuscan Sports Journalists Group – Ussi, are ready to join a civil action. The president of the AST, Sandro Bennucci, and the president of the sports journalists group, Franco Morabito, express new solidarity with Greta Beccaglia and reiterate the condemnation of the unspeakable gesture. “It is intolerable – said Bennucci – that episodes of sexist harassment occur around a sporting event against those who are doing their job, right after the day in which everyone expressed their commitment against violence against women. The Fnsi Equal Opportunities Commission was brought before the affair. I also appeal to the publishing companies, and the broadcast hosts themselves, to guarantee, in the context of the organization of work, the maximum safety of information operators, and in particular of colleagues, in front-line services, where similar acts could unfortunately repeat themselves “