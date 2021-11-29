Greta Beccaglia, the journalist harassed on live TV: “I thought it was the fault of my jeans”

The sports journalist Greta Beccaglia, harassed on live TV after Empoli-Fiorentina, speaks today in two interviews with the Corriere della Sera it’s at The print. And he explains that the experience has hurt her but on Tuesday, on the occasion of the midweek Serie A match and Fiorentina’s match against Sampdoria, she will return to work outside the stadium. “I do it because otherwise things will never really change,” she says after in a video on Instagram she had explained that she wanted to report the man who hit her during the live broadcast. And she says that what hurt her the most was “the indifference around me. Everyone saw, no one said anything. And do you want to know the precise dynamics? First that man spat on his hand and then gave me a violent slap on the backside, which also hurt physically ».

The hooded man

Beccaglia says that «it was a terrible two and a half minutes. After the first harassment there was also a hooded man who came over to touch me. And all right on the day when Serie A took the field with the red mark on his face to raise awareness on the issue of violence against women. I was shocked by the gaze of those fans. They were the looks of fierce and executioners ». In the interview with the Courier service Beccaglia says that at that moment she became “a pole to be kicked, an object on which to vent one’s anger. I also felt guilty. I also wondered if I had done something wrong, I told myself that maybe I shouldn’t have worn my jeans too tight… In the comments that appeared on social media there were really those who referred to my jeans “.

The story continues in the conversation with The print: «Immediately I reacted with education and composure, it is my way of being. I preferred to behave like this: I was live, with many people watching and that must be respected. I will not easily forget the eyes of that person who became the protagonist of this very serious episode. He slapped me on the butt very violently. Moreover, it also happened that, after some obscene appreciations shouted by some fans, another person, hooded, touched my private parts. Even the cameraman who was with me told me he had never seen such a thing in so many years of service. It was an experience that hurt me a lot. I think it is right to talk about it in order to educate certain people not to repeat gestures that should never be done “. And it ends with the confirmation of his presence tomorrow at the Franchi: “In the hope that this becomes just a very bad isolated memory”

