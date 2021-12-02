Greta Beccaglia: “They keep attacking me, but I don’t want to be remembered as the harassed journalist” – The interview

“What did I do wrong? You can tell me? I only denounced what happened ». Thus began the interview with Open with Greta Beccaglia, the journalist of Tuscany Tv harassed by two fans after the Empoli-Fiorentina match November 27. “They hurt me, this affair hurt me. I felt like an object. I expected them to be angry about Fiorentina’s defeat but not to do that. I was scared. What hurt me most was the indifference, many present there did not help me, they just watched », he confides. And now it’s not so much better: «I’ve been throwing up all day, I haven’t slept. Everything is on my shoulders. They tell me I’m a “bitch, bitch, that I destroyed a man’s life, that I was looking for it.” All things that hurt ». Not only the slap on the butt given by Andrea Serrani, the man who received the Daspo for three years, who is accused of sexual violence and who now lives in a secret location, but also of a second man who has touched her parts in time. “Did the second person also report?” We ask. “I told what happened in those minutes, everything. I will certainly not withdraw the complaint. The judiciary will decide how serious the episode was, if it is harassment or violence ». Meanwhile, a group was born to support the molester while Serrani’s partner defined him as “a respectful cuddly”. In other words, they are trying to minimize what happened.

Video

</p> <!-- WP QUADS Content Ad Plugin v. 2.0.35 --> <div class="quads-location quads-ad2" id="quads-ad2" style="float:none;margin:0px;"> <script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js?client=ca-pub-5677985950896607" crossorigin="anonymous"></script> <!-- Fixed ads --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:300px;height:250px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-5677985950896607" data-ad-slot="5579668507"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script> </div> <p>The journalist harassed and insulted live by the fans after Empoli-Fiorentina. The studio reaction: «Don’t be mad» – The video – Open</p> <p>Your browser does not support the iframe tag</p> <p>

“They tell me” you asked for it “”

Greta Beccaglia tells us that many have written to her: «A journalist called me, she cried and told me ‘Please continue even for those who, like so many of us, have not had the opportunity to testify’». Such a thing had never happened to her before: «Comments not nice yes. Before the slap on the butt they also told me “a lot of stuff”, “what a nice ass” and much more. If there was a guy in my seat on live TV with a bunch of women touching him what would he do? In my opinion he would have behaved exactly like me ». A photo of him, published years ago on Instagram, in which a man is seen touching a woman’s butt, has sparked a series of criticisms: “How can you compare a man who touches his woman, therefore with her consent, in short? a loving couple, a journalist who is touched by a stranger, obviously without consent, on live TV? I am stunned, this is ignorance and it scares me. It would be like comparing rape to two lovers who go to bed. ‘

Beccaglia defends Micheletti: “He is my working” father “, he was not wrong”

Beccaglia, immediately after the fact, decided not to stop, to go back to normal and so she took the field for the Fiorentina-Sampdoria match: “I don’t want to be remembered as the harassed journalist, I want to learn more and continue in my dream “. Finally, he would like to reiterate his closeness to Giorgio Micheletti, the conductor who – while Beccaglia was being harassed live – said: «Don’t be angry. We also grow through this experience ». Words that did not like at the top of Tuscany Tv and which led to the suspension from service for the tenant. «Giorgio is my working“ father ”- he says to Open -, the only person who believed in me from the beginning. I love him. It is not a war between him and me, quite the contrary. Giorgio was not wrong, he just tried to defend me, he was afraid that something could happen to me. Maybe he didn’t realize what was happening, we were live. So I don’t want his career to be destroyed by this gesture that he certainly didn’t do. I’m with Giorgio ».

</p> <p>Greta Beccaglia returns live on TV outside the stadium – The video – Open</p> <p>Your browser does not support the iframe tag</p> <p>

Read also: