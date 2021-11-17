Greta Gerwig aboard Snow White – Film 4 Life





GRETA GERWIG WILL WRITE THE SCREEN FOR THE NEW LIVE ACTION DISNEY SNOW-WHITE WITH PROTAGONISTS GAL GADOT AND RACHEL ZEGLER. PRODUCTION WILL START NEXT YEAR.

As reported by Thedisinsider, the three-time Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig he will write the screenplay for the live action remake of the Disney classic Snow-white, whose protagonist will have the face of Rachel Zegler, while the Evil Queen will be played by Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman, Red Notice).

According to the same source, the musical rehearsals for the film will begin next January, before the actual shooting that will take place in March, which likely means that Greta Gerwig he is already working on a draft of the script. The makers of snow-white I am also looking for a young Latin actress who can interpret the Zegler as a child and who must be able to dance and sing.

For the love interest of the princess, however, a young man with is required “A lot of swagger and a twinkle in the eye”. Unlike the original animated film, this character is not referred to as Prince Charming, but will simply go by the name of Jonathan and may not even be a prince, in favor of a more modern reading of the story.

snow-white will be directed by Marc Webb ((500) days together, Gifted – The gift of talent), while Marc Platt will be the producer. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land) will work to provide the music for the film, helping to expand the story and soundtrack of the original classic.

In addition to having achieved prestige as an actress, Greta Gerwig made his debut behind the camera with the feature film Lady Bird in 2017, which was followed by the remake of Little Women in 2020. His next projects include the live action of Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who will also write the screenplay with her husband Noah Baumbach.