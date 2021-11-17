Greta Gerwig writes the remake of ‘Snow White’ with Gal Gadot – Magazine

The project of remake of ‘Snow White’ adds a valuable piece, namely the three-time Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig: two nominations for best screenwriter for ‘Lady Bird’ and ‘Little Women’, plus one for best director for ‘Lady Bird’. She will rewrite the script for the adaptation with real actors of the animated film ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’, starring Rachel Zegler (Snow White) and Gal Gadot (the Evil Queen). According to rumors, the new version will adopt narrative freedom compared to the original source, in particular regarding the prince charming.

Greta Gerwig writes the new ‘Snow White’

Some information is to be taken with a grain of salt, because it comes from indiscretions, but it seems rather reliable. Meanwhile, it seems that Greta Gerwig has been working for some time on the new ‘Snow White’ and has already closed the most recent version of the script, the one that is now being revised and rewritten (again by her). The director is waiting for his work to finish

Marc Webb, author among other things of ‘(500) days together’ and ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’, and there are the two main protagonists:

Rachel Zegler (which we will see debut in mid-December 2021 in Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’) e

Gal Gadot, that is the Wonder Woman of the big screen, as well as actress of the recent ‘Red Notice’.

Will prince charming have a rival in love?

Next to the name of Greta Gerwig another interesting detail emerges: the presence of a character named Jonathan that she represents

the object of Snow White’s love interest. So not the traditional prince charming, but someone who is described as a thief who, in full spirit by Robin Hood,

he steals from the rich to support himself and his poor friends. It is unclear if it will be Snow White’s only love interest, or if it will be a rival of Prince Charming, but in any case it represents a narrative element that could modernize the source material. Taking this fact into account, Greta Gerwig’s signature seems ideal to ensure greater adherence to the sensitivity of contemporary viewers and spectators.