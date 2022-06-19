Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and the possibility of questioning a harmful convention

The last images of the film Barbie revealed to us Ryan Gosling in Ken mode. His image, I dare to think, is a kind of double use: advertising or promotion of the film, but also a rather camouflaged preview of what we can get to see.

Some days ago, margot robbiewho will play Barbie in the film, summed up in a few words what will have happened to many of us when we found out about this film, declaring: “People usually listen to ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe not.´”

That it be this director who puts herself in front of a film like Barbie It is not a coincidence. Those in charge of financing these films are not unaware that a large part of society does not consume the same as it did a few years ago.

Ryan Gosling is one of the many stars of this film

The social networks and the platforms they changed the paradigm and arrived with a duality that is almost an oxymoron: while disorders produced by the search for “beauty” also the consumption of the hegemonic canon of the same potentiated these conflicts. The strength of the image and the influence of the need to make an impact quickly through something that is comfortable (a constant of the current mass media) means that despite many moves in pursuit of changing this hegemony they end up succumbing, or at least being overshadowed by them.

Barbie seems to have taken some of the so-called minority actors to strengthen the countercurrent: Hari Nefa trans actress; Kate Mckinnon, an openly gay actress; and the incorporation of Simu Liu Y Ncuti Gatwa, actors of ethnic groups other than the North American heartthrob who for decades reproduced the beauty stereotype of Hollywood cinema. However, it is also true that many films in recent years have introduced changes of this type. From female heroines like Captain Marvel or the Black Panther, a black superhero. Without going any further, Greta Gerwig herself directed little women a few years ago, giving a feminist imprint to a Hollywood classic. And I don’t think anyone dares to firmly affirm that the change has been profound.

These incorporations do not cease to be, intrinsically, part of the idea that it is someone outside the aforementioned hegemony. Their inclusion still draws our attention, still generates comments and, above all, detractors (not that they are the majority, but rather that it is what marks that even as a society there are members who make noise).

The filmmakers and couple, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, who also wrote the screenplay for this film

This film seems, or at least I hope it does, that will try to disarm the convention of beauty as a predominant positive adjective. I don’t know if it’s possible transform beauty concept to something absolutely subjective, it is difficult to think of a society (understanding of course that of the different cultures of the world separately) that does not have a certain common parameter for it. What can happen is that it is not something that closes doors, that it is not part of the appeal of a movie, a product or whatever.

The history of Barbie dolls can bring endless questions and your movie can be a continuation of stereotypesa mere strategy of superficial doubts as a marketing strategy, or an interesting deepening so that, in addition to enjoying a good story, we can put on the table once again the importance of respect for all bodies and the deidealization of hegemonic beauty, whichever is the same. I hope it’s the latter.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!