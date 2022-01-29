Greta Thumberg from Veneto against photovoltaics in the fields: “No to the impact on the landscape”

The laws must be changed to protect agricultural areas and ensure that the environment does not take one step forward and two steps back. Strengthened by the enthusiasm of her 17 years, Anna Busatto, a student at the Berto high school in Mogliano Veneto, has clear ideas. And when he learned that, near his house, there is the project to build a double photovoltaic system of 9 hectares, he took pen and paper and wrote to the president of the Region Luca Zaia: I asked him to stop this project that does not respect the environment – explains Anna -. I am absolutely in favor of photovoltaics and renewable energies for which I have demonstrated several times. But I’m against it because we want to do it in an agricultural land that I fear to see forever disfigured.

15 thousand panels behind the villas Anna, like her peers, is part of what is called the Greta generation for her sensitivity towards environmental issues. Thus was born his reaction to a project that could bring 15,000 panels to the fields behind his house, along the Terraglio, a few meters from some Venetian villas. For some time I have been trying to live in a more sustainable way – explains Anna -. When I learned about this implant I felt that it was my responsibility to do something to stop it but also that it was too big for my strength. This is why I wrote to Zaia. And the governor replied to the student: Dear Anna, I’d like to reassure you. The request of the construction company has just been filed and only now is the evaluation procedure started, during which it will be provided according to the law, ample opportunity for citizens to have their say. Nothing decided yet. The president recalled how projects like this are subjected to various analyzes and approvals by the Environmental Impact Assessment Committee.





Disliked answer But Anna doesn’t feel reassured at all: I would have liked a different answer, with a stronger stance on a topic that needs to be addressed. Why all the assessments mentioned by the governor will be made on the basis of the current rules that allow this type of plantation in agricultural areas. I was hoping you would talk about the regional bill number 97 which has been on standby for a long time and which would allow the selection of agricultural areas on the basis of criteria that are certainly more respectful of the environment. Preferring those abandoned or isolated and protecting those that could still be cultivated. According to Anna, carrying out that project in that place: It would be a contradiction, one would take a step forward towards the environment by choosing renewable energy but at the same time, two behind for the environmental impact on the landscape.

The mayor of Mogliano is also against The mayor Davide Bortolato and the municipal administration are also opposed to the project has already appointed a technical consultant and a lawyer to elaborate the observations on the project. The entire city council expressed itself totally against the project – explains Bortolato -. It should be noted that we are all absolutely in favor of renewable energy, the problem is the site chosen. In that place that plant cannot be. one of the most beautiful areas of Mogliano Veneto, with a strong landscape value that would be irreparably ruined and that we intend to protect. THEmeanwhile Anna, who in a few days will be leaving for a semester of study abroad is hoping: May the uproar aroused by my initiative and the great work of the administration lead to move this plant – he concludes -. And I hope that the president Luca Zaia is also committed to this. Even though his answer hasn’t reassured me, I still have faith in him and what he can do.