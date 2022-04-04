Grettell Valdez will undergo chemotherapy after amputation of her finger due to cancer

The remembered actress of “Rebelde”, Grettell Valdez, revealed that she will undergo chemotherapy after part of his finger was amputated after detecting him Cancer. However, far from feeling sorry for the situation, she trusts that she will come out of this disease with flying colors.

“My finger is getting better and better, the truth is that I was in very good hands, my surgeon did wonders. It almost doesn’t hurt anymore, they already did my first radiation, there will be three, and then I start my chemotherapy, “said the Mexican.

Likewise, Grettell Valdez confessed that it is a virus that she has on her finger: “Luckily we already know what it is. It is a virus, it is a wart that I have inside that is expanded, which is a virus that transmutes cancer, so I am already in peace, we already know what it is”, said the actress for the program ‘Today’.

On the other hand, he commented that he preferred to have his finger removed before the cancer spreads in his body. “They did remove a lot of my finger, but I don’t care,” she concluded.

Grettell Valdez: “No one in my family has cancer”

In 2018, the actress Grettell Valdez revealed that he has cancer in his left thumb, but was surprised to have his diagnosis as no member of his family has this disease.

“Mine, the truth, was one thing in a million,” he told the magazine Class in the mentioned year. “That is, it was a wound that transmuted. Nobody in my family suffers from this disease, neither on my mother’s side, nor on my father’s, so it was very bad luck,” he added.

When cancer ceased to be a threat in his life, he preferred not to bring it up again. “That was in the past, it was in yesterday, so today I can tell it, I can say it,” she continued.

“I know what it feels like, I know what happens, the fears, the anguish that one experiences at that moment because the word is very strong, the situation is very strong,” he said.

