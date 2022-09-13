Entertainment

Grévin Museum: here are the 3 new personalities who will enter it

Three new personalities will enter the Grévin museum, we learned on Monday. And among these new faces, women will be particularly honored.

Three more. The Grévin museum, a famous Parisian museum of wax statues, will welcome three new stars to its lair, announced Yves Delhommeau, its general manager, this Monday at the microphone of France Bleu Paris.

Olympic gold at the museum

While the museum wanted to strengthen the presence of women, it will be able to count, among the new recruits, on the statue of the judoka Clarisse Agbégnénou.

Sporting revelation of recent years, she has the most beautiful record of French women’s judo. Five-time Olympic champion and world champion, her sculpture is well deserved. She joins Teddy Riner, crowned ten times world champion.

a star of the small and big screen

The actress Audrey Fleurot also passes the door of the Grévin Museum. The Lady of the Lake of Kaamelott, who made her known to the general public, appeared in the series Engrenages, Un village français and more recently in HPI. Her statue joins that of Omar Sy, to whom she gives the reply in Intouchables.

people’s choice

This year, it is through the “Grévin Awards” that the international star was chosen to obtain his wax double. Unpublished contest in which the public is asked to vote, it is Dwayne Johnson, American actor and star of the catch, better known under the name of “The Rock” who came first in the votes.

He was opposed to other personalities such as: Margot Robbie, Chris Pratt, Lupita Nyong’o, Selena Gomez, Elon Musk, Dua Lipa, Zendaya, Tom Holland and Ariana Grande.

It should also be noted that the tricolor footballer, world champion of 1998, Zinédine Zidane, will for his part be entitled to his third wax statue. Indeed, the Grévin Museum teams will modernize his double to make him more realistic to his current physique.

