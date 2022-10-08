Greyhound dog arrives in New York fleeing animal abuse in Spain

Ruth E. Hernández Beltrán / EFE

The greyhound Aitana, saved from death in Spain after a life dedicated to hunting, He has arrived in New York on his way to exile.

With this, its benefactors want to draw attention to the new animal protection law being processed by the Spanish Congress and which will probably exclude game animals, among others.

Black like her eyes, slender and elegant like all greyhounds, shy and afraid of the noises of a big city that she is not used to and that make her tremble, Aitana walks through the city’s famous Central Park after a long journey that marks the beginning of a new life.

“Aitana is a very well-balanced greyhound, hypersensitive like all greyhounds, she is more afraid of men than of women (because of mistreatment) and gets along very well with other dogs,” Anna Clements, president of the group, told EFE. rescue company SOS Galgos, from Barcelona, ​​which brought her to New York.

He explained that the family of a hunter contacted the organization last August to ask that they take Aitana and her two sisters or apply “euthanasia”: after the death of the hunter, the three dogs were on a farm in terrible conditions without any protection and low weight.

thousands of greyhounds, known for their agilityare used in Spain for hunting and at the end of the season in February, when they are no longer useful for that purpose when they are three years old, they are abandoned to their fate, tied to a tree without water or food so that they die, or thrown into wells and ditches, hanged or have their throats cut, depending on SOS Greyhounds.

AROUND 80,000 ABANDONED

Others are used for breeding without any type of control. Although there is no precise figure, only last year it was estimated that more than 80,000 greyhounds were mistreated, abandoned or killed.

“We can’t absorb all (those that are discarded by hunters), that’s why we have to speak so loudly on his behalf, because none of the shelters out of the 150 that are campaigning to ban the PSOE amendment have the capacity to house as many thousands of greyhounds as those that are abandoned each year” in Spain, he stated.

“It is a lack of education that is ultimately linked to gender violence: whoever is cruel to an animal can also be with a person”commented.

This lack of protection against greyhounds, which also affects police dogs and those used for therapy, may continue in Spain if Parliament approves an amendment presented by the Socialist Party (PSOE) that excludes these dogs from protections, which has sparked controversy and protests .

Animal groups carry out an intense campaign in Spain against the clock so that the proposal, which will be put to a vote next month, is aborted and that the Law on the Protection, Rights and Welfare of Animals also covers those now excluded.

“What needs to be done is to improve the law because this problem would have to be resolved by the government once and for all,” said the activist.

“Now everyone on social media is becoming more and more aware worldwide (with the campaign) and here we are in the United States speaking for the greyhounds and very excited that the campaign is coming here. Hunting dogs should have the same rights as everyone,” he said.

INTERNATIONAL ALLIANCES

To bring the campaign to the United States – a country with a long tradition of animal protection – SOS Galgos has partnered with No Dogs Left Behind, founded and directed by New Yorker Jeffrey Beri, to publicize what is happening in Spain, Clements said.

As Clements speaks, Aitana stands silently by her sidestill fearful, and sometimes diverts her attention to attend to 3 German shepherds with whom she will live in Canada, the final destination of her “exile” because it is Beri’s home.

“Greyhounds are seriously abused, sometimes tortured (in Spain). I have seen videos and photos. We fight for global animal welfare laws, we fight beyond borders. Greyhounds have rights like any other dog,” Beri said.

The organization will hold a protest on October 16 at noon in front of the Spanish consulate in repudiation of the PSOE amendment.